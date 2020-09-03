Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shock

    Uphill Fire Attack

    Photo By Pfc. Jessica Scott | Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment (Gimlets), 2 IBCT, 25th Infantry...... read more read more

    KAHUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Story by Pfc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1-21 IN "Gimlet", 2 IBCT, 25THID conducted company EXEVALS in March, 2020 at Kahuku Training Area, North Shore Oahu, Hawaii. This event demonstrated war time readiness, at the company level of the 1-21 Gimlet battalion. Training exercise began with a thirty-six hour mission. It consisted of simulated combat patrols through the mountains of the Kahuku's training area. As each company executed their respective missions they would be tested by the opposition force. At any moment of the day or night they would attack the gimlets with indirect fires combined with ambushes of small arms fire. Through sleepless nights and hunger the gimlet soldiers persevered, engaged, and destroyed the enemy.

