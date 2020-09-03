Warrior Shock

1-21 IN "Gimlet", 2 IBCT, 25THID conducted company EXEVALS in March, 2020 at Kahuku Training Area, North Shore Oahu, Hawaii. This event demonstrated war time readiness, at the company level of the 1-21 Gimlet battalion. Training exercise began with a thirty-six hour mission. It consisted of simulated combat patrols through the mountains of the Kahuku's training area. As each company executed their respective missions they would be tested by the opposition force. At any moment of the day or night they would attack the gimlets with indirect fires combined with ambushes of small arms fire. Through sleepless nights and hunger the gimlet soldiers persevered, engaged, and destroyed the enemy.
