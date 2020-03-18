Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: A look back -- 2016 water well removal at Fort McCoy

    2016 water well removal at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor with Alliance Construction of Superior, Wis., uses an excavator to...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A contractor with Alliance Construction of Superior, Wis., used an excavator to demolish a low-water reservoir near the Challenge Academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 17, 2016.

    The removal of the old reservoir is part of the North Post Drinking Water Project that began in 2015.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

