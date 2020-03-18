Photo Essay: A look back -- 2016 water well removal at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor with Alliance Construction of Superior, Wis., uses an excavator to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor with Alliance Construction of Superior, Wis., uses an excavator to demolish a low-water reservoir near the Challenge Academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 17, 2016. The removal of the old reservoir is part of the North Post Drinking Water Project that began in 2015. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A contractor with Alliance Construction of Superior, Wis., used an excavator to demolish a low-water reservoir near the Challenge Academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis., on May 17, 2016.



The removal of the old reservoir is part of the North Post Drinking Water Project that began in 2015.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



