Fort Drum community members can still access free reading materials despite library closing for COVID-19

Photo By Michael Strasser | While the Robert C. McEwen Library closed its doors on March 16 for an indefinite period due to the Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19) pandemic, a good book, magazine or film is not out of reach. Fort Drum community members are encouraged to keep using their library account to access free online resources through the eResources database, which is available to all Department of Defense ID cardholders.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 18, 2020) -- Fort Drum’s Robert C. McEwen Library closed its doors starting March 16 for an indefinite period due to the Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19) pandemic. However, a good book or magazine is not out of reach.



Fort Drum community members can access Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s free eResources database, which is available to all Department of Defense ID cardholders with an active library account.



Users can set up their account through https://mwrlibrary.armybiznet.com/ by clicking on the Online Resources icon. From there, community members are free to choose from a variety of online sites that offer e-books, digital magazines, movies, concerts and educational activities.



Overdrive is a virtual library in itself that is categorized by subjects, collections, books for teens and children. It also features books of the month – in March, it is highlighting Women’s History Month – and the Chief of Staff’s Reading List. It has recently been updated with “Telework Tomes.” Overdrive also provides a wide selection of audiobooks.



Overdrive is available on any personal device and can be downloaded from the app store. To learn more, visit https://army.overdrive.com/.



While some popular items will not be immediately available, people can place them on hold for loan or on their wish list.



Until then, another good resource is RB Digital to find the latest in ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and even comic books. This website (http://armyknowledgeva.rbdigital.com/) and app also allows users access to the full collection of “The Great Courses.”



Normally, these classes would cost between $15 to $500 or at a monthly/annual subscription. Through FMWR, they are free to DoD ID cardholders. The courses cover everything from languages, science, math and history, to cooking, philosophy and professional development.



Allen Goudie, Fort Drum librarian, also recommended trying Kanopy, which offers more than 30,000 award-winning films and documentaries on any personal device. The Kanopy link is on the Online Resources tab.



Goudie said that patrons can click on the “Add Your Library Card” icon to enter the username “dod” and the password “dod11978.” Then, follow the instructions to set up a user profile.



“Again, patrons needs to have a library account to access all the online resources,” Goudie said. “Fort Drum community members interested in doing so can call the library between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to speak to a staff members about setting up an account, or if you have an account and don’t remember your login information.”



He also noted that community members should not worry if they have overdue books. Those items can be renewed by calling the library or accessing their online account.



“We may be closed right now, but we can still help,” Goudie said.

For more information, call the Robert C. McEwen Library at (315) 772-9099.