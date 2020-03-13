Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Implements Patient Visitor Restrictions

    CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our patients and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, NMCCL will temporarily alter guidelines for visitors of patients.

    - No visitors age 12 and under.
    - Each patient is limited to two (2) adult visitors.
    - Emergency Department or Trauma Department patients are limited to one (1) adult visitor
    - Do not visit a patient at NMCCL if you have flu-like symptoms (including fever and cough) until 48 hours AFTER your symptoms are gone.

    As always, we recommend you practice good hand hygiene including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

    Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Continue to follow COVID-19 updates on our Facebook page and website:
    www.facebook.com
    https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/Pages/default.aspx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.18.2020 07:42
    Story ID: 365421
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Implements Patient Visitor Restrictions, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT