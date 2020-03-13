Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Implements Patient Visitor Restrictions

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our patients and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, NMCCL will temporarily alter guidelines for visitors of patients.



- No visitors age 12 and under.

- Each patient is limited to two (2) adult visitors.

- Emergency Department or Trauma Department patients are limited to one (1) adult visitor

- Do not visit a patient at NMCCL if you have flu-like symptoms (including fever and cough) until 48 hours AFTER your symptoms are gone.



As always, we recommend you practice good hand hygiene including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Continue to follow COVID-19 updates on our Facebook page and website:

www.facebook.com

https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/Pages/default.aspx

