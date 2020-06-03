NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (NNS) -- Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) attended a career fair for elementary schoolers from Discovery STEM Academy, Mar. 6. The fair was designed to provide students with information to learn about different careers in our community.



“The career fair is a wonderful opportunity for our students to learn about careers that are in our community that they probably did not know about,” said Jacinta J. Wooden, the school counselor. “It’s great exposure to allow them to start planning for future careers.”



As part of the career fair Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brittany Collins brought stickers, patches, and pins as rewards to help get the students more involved with the presentation.



“I want them to be more engaged,” Collins said. “I don’t want them to just listen to me talk. I want them to actually be able to get involved in the activities and create a more fun environment.”



Christine Pilger, the principal at Discovery STEM Academy, believes introducing possibilities for the future at a young age can be beneficial.

“Even though we are only an elementary school we want them to start to get a focus on careers and their future,” Pilger said. “As they move through elementary school onto middle, and later high school, then they can make the decision on whether they want to go into the military, or go off to college, or start a business. That’s why this is so important.”



Get more information about the Navy from U.S. Navy Facebook or Twitter.



For more news from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn77/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 18:37 Story ID: 365411 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM Discovery Academy Career Fair, by SA Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.