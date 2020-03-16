Nabors Promoted to Major General

A promotion ceremony for Mississippi Air National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Mike Nabors, March 16, at the Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Adjutant General of Mississippi, Major General Janson D. Boyles served as the ceremony’s host.



Mr. Brad Crawford, President and Executive Director of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation presented major general stars one worn by Maj. Gen. Montgomery. The rank was pinned on by Nabors’ parents.



In April 2017, Nabors was selected as the Mississippi’s Air National Guard’s Chief of Staff. A command pilot with more than 4,500 hours of flight time, Nabors currently serves as the full-time Assistant Adjutant General and the commander of more than 2,500 Airmen of the Mississippi Air National Guard.

