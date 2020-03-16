Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nabors Promoted to Major General

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Edward Staton 

    172d Airlift Wing

    A promotion ceremony for Mississippi Air National Guard Commander, Maj. Gen. Mike Nabors, March 16, at the Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Adjutant General of Mississippi, Major General Janson D. Boyles served as the ceremony’s host.

    Mr. Brad Crawford, President and Executive Director of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation presented major general stars one worn by Maj. Gen. Montgomery. The rank was pinned on by Nabors’ parents.

    In April 2017, Nabors was selected as the Mississippi’s Air National Guard’s Chief of Staff. A command pilot with more than 4,500 hours of flight time, Nabors currently serves as the full-time Assistant Adjutant General and the commander of more than 2,500 Airmen of the Mississippi Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:42
    Story ID: 365403
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nabors Promoted to Major General, by MSgt Edward Staton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard
    186th Air Refueling Wing.
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    Mike Nabors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT