    U.S. 2nd Fleet Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    On Mar. 16, a staff member assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is currently in their residence in Virginia Beach and is following medical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

    The staff member returned from official travel in Germany on Mar. 10, and immediately returned to their residence and self-quarantined. U.S. 2nd Fleet is following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who travelled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.

    Commander, U.S. Second Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.

    For more information, contact C2F public affairs at ashley.hockycko@navy.mil, or mary.c.walsh1@navy.mil.

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    U.S. Second Fleet
    C2F

