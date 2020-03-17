Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pa. National Guard Supports Pennsylvanians Repatriated from Travel on Grand Princess Cruise

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    ANNVILLE, Pa. - Over 50 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen have been placed on state active duty to provide assistance to state partner agencies in their response to COVID-19 as passengers from a Grand Princess Cruise returned home today.

    Their first two assigned missions were to provide multiple subject matter expert planners to assist the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and provide transportation Guardsmen to support 38 Pennsylvania residents, who had been quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. The group was flown to the Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa. and individually driven by Guardsmen to their homes throughout the commonwealth. The residents, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship prior to their quarantine have been determined to be asymptomatic but will remain in isolation until test results are returned.

    “One of the most important National Guard missions is to support our own communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “Assisting and serving our fellow neighbors is a very personal effort as this is where we live. We are all in this together.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:12
    Story ID: 365387
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard Supports Pennsylvanians Repatriated from Travel on Grand Princess Cruise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PANG
    PAANG
    PNG
    HIA
    PA Guard
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Pennsylvania National Guar

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT