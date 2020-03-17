Before & During COVID-19 Self-Isolation

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The world is currently watching as the number of cases tied to the latest global pandemic continues to rise.

The soldiers, family members, and Department of Defense civilians affiliated with U.S. Army Europe are encouraged to take action to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Individuals infected with or believed to be in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-isolate by U.S. Army Europe medical officials.

According to recent military doctrine, when an individual, or group of individuals, is placed in isolation, they are separated from healthy individuals to prevent the spread of a communicable disease. Individuals are selected for separation if they are infected or reasonably believed to be infected with COVID-19.

When an individual, or group of individuals, have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not yet ill, they are placed in quarantine.

According to the self-isolation procedures released by USAREUR, personnel self-isolating should not go to work, school or public areas. They should also avoid using public transportation, ride sharing or taxis.

“It means restrict movement,” Col. Steve Birchfield, USAREUR surgeon, said. “What we’re asking people to do is go home and self-isolate for 14 days.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include but are not limited to coughing, fever, and shortness of breath.

While preparing for self-isolation, some things to consider are having access to at least two weeks’ worth of food, water, prescription medications and basic essential hygiene products.

When gathering these essentials, social distancing is highly encouraged to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

“Six feet is considered the high-risk distance from someone who’s infected to someone who’s not,” Birchfield said. “We know that this is spread by droplets and we think that within 6 feet you’re more likely to be at risk.”

Individuals who feel like they’ve been in contact with COVID-19 and are self-isolating should immediately contact and maintain regular contact with their immediate supervisors to understand appropriate pay-leave status and to provide updates on their condition.

For additional information on COVID-19 and what you can do to help prevent its spread, visit the US Army Europe COVID-19 website at https://www.eur.army.mil/COVID-19/.

Other resources for accurate information are the “Coronavirus Disease 2019" website at https://www.coronavirus.gov?source=GovDelivery, the “What the U.S. Government is Doing” website at https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus?source=GovDelivery, or your Garrison’s website.

Date Taken: 03.17.2020