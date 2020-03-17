World War II Veteran from 42nd Infantry Division Celebrates 100th Birthday

Irish roots run especially deep in the 42nd Infantry “Rainbow” Division.



The 69th Infantry Regiment, organized in 1849 as an Irish-American outfit in the New York State Militia, was an integral part of the 42nd Division during World War I and remains so today. But members of the “Fighting 69th” are not the only Soldiers that claim an Irish connection.

Edward "Teddy" Dixon, a rifleman in the Rainbow Division’s 222nd Infantry Regiment, fought his way across Germany during World War II before returning to his home in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Dixon, who celebrated his 100th birthday on March 8, was born to Irish parents living in the United States in the waning years of the First World War. Dixon’s parents moved him back to Northern Ireland before starting elementary school where he would eventually build a life and family. That is until a letter came to his home that would change his life.

In the time following the Allied invasion of France, the U.S. government sent out draft notices to citizens who resided in areas outside of the continental United States. Teddy Dixon one such notice and returned to the U.S. to train, and eventually deploy to the European theater of Operations.

While deployed in Europe, Dixon fought with the 42nd across Europe and even took part in the liberation of the infamous Dachau Concentration Camp, which held prisoners taken by the Axis Powers.

After his participation in the freeing of Dachau, Dixon moved on to Austria where he participated in supporting an unusual task force known now as the Monuments Men, whose exploits were depicted in the movie of the same name in 2014.

The Monuments Men were a specialized group of Soldiers who were tasked with recovering art stolen by the Nazis during their occupation of Europe.

Dixon personally secured truckloads of art and artifacts that were recovered to allow the Monuments Men to do their job.

According to his son, Johnston Dixon, Teddy’s time in the army didn’t change his personality.

“His time in the army did not have really any effect on him,” Johnston said. “He had little contact most of the time with his squad members most of the time…Like many veterans, he did not talk about his experiences.”

To this day, Teddy Dixon continues to show his pride of serving and his continual support to service members.

“About ten years ago he became president of a wartime re-enactment group who portrays the 82nd Airborne as they were in Northern Ireland during the 43/44 winter, and this has made him open up especially to the younger members,” said Johnston.

His contributions to the 42nd Infantry Division and the nation of his birth are an important reminder to current members not only of their lineage but also of the sacrifices he made, leaving his family and home. This rings true with the Soldiers of the 42nd as they serve in the Middle East, leaving their families as Dixon did almost 75 years ago.

In late February, Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, the Commanding General of the 42nd ID, wrote Dixon a letter thanking him for his service in World War II. He wrote, “Your record of service in the 222nd Infantry Regiment is an inspiration to all the members of the Rainbow Division.”

