Back to Brewing

Photo By Spc. Grant Ligon | “Weston’s Wit”, a Belgian wheat ale is dedicated to 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, an...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Grant Ligon | “Weston’s Wit”, a Belgian wheat ale is dedicated to 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, an Army Ranger who was killed in Mosul, Iraq April 29, 2017. Spc. Harrison Clark Georgia National Guardsman, a UH-60 Blackhawk mechanic and crew chief with the Alpha Co., 1-171st Aviation Regiment, originally named the brew Warriors Wit. Clark says the beer was something he knew he would enjoy. “He would always take my beer at parties because no else drank craft beer,” said Clark. “He was an awesome guy and we wanted something he would drink and also appeal to the masses.” (Courtesy photo by Spc. Harrison Clark) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Georgia Army National Guardsman, Spc. Harrison Clark nears the end of his KFOR 26 rotation. While he looks forward to returning to his home state and hanging out with his dogs, Clark said he has more brewing back in Georgia.



Clark, a 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Blackhawk mechanic and crew chief, is also a head brewer at Braselton Brewing Company.



The Lawrenceville, Georgia native began his hobby in college as a way to save money and socialize at barbecues. Clark said when he started out, craft beer was expensive and not as popular is it is today. While making his beer at home was far less costly, it required more effort and risk.



“It took me about four or five batches to have something I could actually drink and not just pour out in my backyard,” laughed Clark. “It was just fun and a good excuse to hang out.”



Clark started his brewing career by researching beers, learning different styles that people like to drink and writing blogs to improve his knowledge. He attended a summer long program at Brevard Community College to enhance his knowledge and noticed an immediate change in the beer he was making.



He kept brewing beer as a hobby. However, after taking a break to join the National Guard in 2016, Clark returned and developed beers for Braselton Brewery. Braselton featured his first successful brewed beer from college —“Derby Day IPA.”



He continued on making beers with military characteristics and names to fit that theme.



“Weston’s Wit”, a Belgian wheat ale dedicated to his friend 1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, an Army Ranger who died in combat in Mosul, Iraq April 29, 2017. Originally named Warriors Wit, Clark says the beer was something he knew Lee would enjoy.



“He would always take my beer at parties because no else drank craft beer,” said Clark. “He was an awesome guy and we wanted something he would drink and also appeal to the masses.”



Clark says the military has done a good job overall preparing him for the workplace environment.



“The Army has helped with methods of communication, balancing production and a professional environment,” said Clark.



Clark is thankful for the balance of his military life and having his hobby as a career.



“When I was offered the opportunity to do a hobby, I really haven’t worked a day at Braselton,” said Clark. “There has been some challenges, but that’s part of being a brewer.”

-30-