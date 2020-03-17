Leaders meet to improve quality of life for unaccompanied service members in barracks

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea -- The Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Lopez hosted the Army Barracks Management Program session in the Van Fleet Conference Room of the Eighth Army Headquarters, Feb. 20.



More than 85 personnel including enterprise Military Housing (eMH) account holders, barracks managers, unit commanders, sergeant majors, and first sergeants were in attendance, as well as several guest speakers.



This quarterly meeting allows representatives from the Housing Office, unit-assigned ABMP, along with leadership at all levels to meet once a quarter to discuss barracks management, facilities, and maintenance affecting service members who are currently living in the barracks.



According to John Jones, Housing Division ABMP manager, the program was designed by the Headquarters, Department of the Army to support the overarching goal of providing a superior living environment and improving/maintaining the quality of life and well-being of all service members housed in Army Unaccompanied Housing. The quality of the barracks and UH services are essential to the resiliency and quality of life of our service members. ABMP aligns these responsibilities to the service member's respective units.



"The number of attendants for this meeting shows that unit leaders are starting to take this program seriously," said Jones. "They care to provide the best quality of life for their unaccompanied service members living in the barracks."



Currently, USAG Humphreys has 10,059 Permanent Party Unaccompanied Soldiers E-1 through E-6 bed spaces and an additional 4,152 transient/rotational bed spaces.



The Housing Office briefed on the barracks management, enterprise Management Housing (eMH) online database, and upcoming Inspector General (IG) inspection of the ABMP. They also discussed furnishing issues, maintenance reporting and key control procedures.



All units on Humphreys are required to have one primary ABMP representative with eMH access and at least one alternate.



Schmidt stressed the importance of keeping the eMH data updated.



"Funding for Garrison Unaccompanied Housing projects is based on the information that is input in eMH," said Schmidt. "When the data shows 71 percent occupancy, we may know the actual number is higher but HQDA does not and will use that percentage to deny funding for new construction. It is essential for the units to utilize eMH for the assignment and termination of barracks rooms to get the right funding."



Following the housing brief, members of the Eighth Army Inspector General, Eighth Army Physical Security, and USAG Humphreys Fire Department also addressed topics in their respective areas and answered questions from the audience.



The Housing Office offers eMH training once every three weeks at the LTG Thomas S. Vandal Training Complex. This training can be scheduled by contacting the Unaccompanied Housing at DSN 757-2648 or 050-3357-2648.



The next ABMP quarterly meeting is scheduled for May 14 from 1-2 p.m. in the Van Fleet Conference Room of the Eighth Army Headquarters.

