First Army Supports COVID-19 Response Efforts

First Army is supporting Forces Command, the U.S. Army, the Defense Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and State Department in dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19.



First Army’s main efforts include providing quarantine space for service members returning from deployment as a precautionary measure. First Army Soldiers are preparing two Multi-Force Generation Installations, or MFGI’s, to provide more than 3,000 beds at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Hood, Texas, with a capacity for more at alternate MFGI’s if necessary.



First Army Soldiers are in constant contact with garrison leaders at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood as well as U.S. Army Forces Command to provide the appropriate resources for a response that slows the spread of COVID-19 so our healthcare system can treat everyone in need of care.



We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel. We encourage all personnel to follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The 24-hour Army service center number for personnel requiring additional assistance on travel is: 1-800-582-5552 (select option #5).

If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, service members and their beneficiaries can call the Military Health System nurse advice line 24/7 at 1-800-874-2273 (select option #1)



For information about force health protection guidance, see the DOD Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak.

Additional travel restriction information can be found in the Travel Restrictions for DOD Components in Response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 memo. For more information on the CDC travel restrictions, visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/. We encourage all DOD personnel to visit https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/ for information on staying healthy during the outbreak.

