Technologies and Investments Directorate engineer serves as Soldier and civilian

When Jonathan Olbert’s time in the Army was up, he did not want to completely sever ties: he transitioned from active duty to an Army reservist.



“You are leaving the only thing you have done as a profession and you kind of want to keeps ties to that,” he explained.



For two years Olbert worked at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) as a test officer while continuing to serve the army as a U.S. Army Reserve Engineer Officer. One day while working at YPG, then Capt. Olbert received a call from the Commanding Officer of his reserve unit.



“He said, ‘You need to pack your bags, you are going to be in Iraq in two months.’ It was a shocker, it’s a lot to take in right away.”



Olbert gives credit to his supervisor at the time, Dean Shimizu, and also the YPG Commander for reassuring him he was not losing his career at YPG. “Dean was very supportive and he made sure I was not concerned about my position.”



Any Soldier can be deployed, but as a reservist under stabilization orders it was unexpected.



The Army transferred Olbert to another unit. “When the 18th Airborne Corps needed an engineer to fill a construction position, they needed someone who was jump qualified.”



Olbert is a Project Management Professional, has a civil engineering degree, a Masters in Engineering Management, and is Airborne qualified. All these factors made Olbert the perfect candidate for his position in his deploying unit.



As promised, Olbert deployed to the Middle East. His unit landed in Kuwait on Sept. 11, 2018. “It was an ironic date,” he recalls.

Olbert severed in Kuwait and Iraq over the twelve months. “It was an incredible experience and opportunity. I was the Construction Effects Executive Officer for the Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR). We were the engineer headquarters element that controlled engineer operations throughout Iraq and Syria.”

At any given time the coalition had between 120 and 180 ongoing construction projects on U.S. and Iraqi bases. “Our main goal was force protection, bunkers or blast protection at control points, guard towers that increase the survivability of troops.”



When the news of the attack on U.S. forces by Iran aired, the news showed footage locations where CJTF-OIR Engineers had worked on force protection efforts to protect U.S. troops.



“You work hard day in and day out and wonder ‘what impact did I have’ and when something like [the attack from Iran] happens and you may have helped prevent soldiers from being injured.”



Once returning home, this opportunity ended up giving Olbert the experience for the job he earned soon after returning to YPG. Olbert is now working in the Technologies and Investments Directorate, which is tasked with looking into the future and anticipating investment requirements for YPG’s test centers.



“Future planning, and having a strategic level way of thinking. My skills from portfolio management and a field grade level of prioritization of resources play into that position I am at now.”



Olbert continues to support both the missions of the U.S. Army Reserves as a Maj. and YPG as a civilian. He believes the mission and the relationships with colleagues motivates him to continue to serve.



“Where ever you go whatever you are doing, the people around you is what makes the experience positive. That was the case while I was over there and here at YPG. The people have made all the effort you put into the mission worth it.”

