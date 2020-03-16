Yuma Proving Ground’s STEM program aims to inspire students

There are two types of students, those who love math and science…and those that do not. The Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) program at Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is trying to reach both of those types of students to expose them to how exciting a career in the STEM field can be and show them what opportunities are available.



Recently about 100 middle and high school students from Gila Visa Middle School and Cibola, Kofa, Yuma Catholic and San Luis High Schools visited YPG to get a glimpse of the work our engineers and Soldiers and everyone in between does and how it relates to the STEM field.



Artillery Test Officer Ashley Lochetto who earned a Mechanical Engineer degree spends her days overseeing artillery testing at YPG, “There is a lot of science in anything you do. You can be a welder or a gunner, you still have to know a lot of the math and the science background and apply.”



Cibola student Abraham Flores-Cuen is already taking engineering and technical classes, “I thought it would be a good opportunity to see what kind of work engineers do behind the scenes beyond the paperwork. A lot of their work is more hands-on than people think.”

He really enjoyed the instrumentation inspection demonstration which shows students how engineers inspect the inside of cannon barrels using high tech equipment.



Students also had the chance to learn about and see combat vehicles up-close, see a projectile fired from a howitzer and fire off a water balloon of their own. The students visited Air Delivery and tested out throwing mini-parachutes to see how they would land and take down drones using catapults.



These students had already expressed an interest in the field.

For those students who have yet to discover the wonderful world of STEM, the U.S. Army’s Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) program aims to enlighten them. Over the summer students will have hands-on projects such as shooting rockets, building robots, examining specimens and more science and math based projects.

Parents can log on to the website below and learn more about the program and the requirements for the summer GEMS program. Students must be entering 6th – 8th.

https://www.usaeop.com/program/yuma/



The GEMS application deadline is April 10, 2020.

