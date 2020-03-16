Army Medical Command launches COVID-19 information hotline

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. -- The U.S. Army Medical Command is establishing a COVID-19 hotline to provide trusted information and a link to resources. The hotline is part of the Army Medical Readiness Assistance Program and is intended to connect callers to trusted COVID-19 information sources and answer questions. The hotline will be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached by calling 1-800-984-8523. Callers can also reach the line by calling:



• Overseas: DSN (312) 421-3700

• Stateside: DSN 421-3700

• Stateside Commercial: 210-295-3700



“We have a team of trained professionals standing by to assist all callers," said John Resta, director of the U.S. Army Public Health Center and acting deputy chief of staff of Public Health for the U.S. Army Medical Command. “They will listen to the caller's concerns and assist them with access to medical care if needed. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and we will continue to be a trusted source of information as we support the whole of government response and try to limit the spread of Coronavirus Disease.”



APHC provides continuously updated online COVID-19 health information and resources for service members, families, civilians, contractors and healthcare providers. This information helps military communities understand what actions they should take when commanders establish health protection conditions, or HPCON levels, in response to increased COVID-19 community spread. This information can be found at https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/campaigns/covid19/Pages/default.aspx.



The Army Public Health Center focuses on promoting healthy people, communities, animals and workplaces through the prevention of disease, injury and disability of Soldiers, military retirees, their families, veterans, Army civilian employees, and animals through studies, surveys and technical consultations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 14:14 Story ID: 365297 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medical Command launches COVID-19 information hotline, by Douglas Holl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.