Faith and Sustainment

REPORTER:

COMBAT DEPLOYMENTS ARE NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. MOVIES AND TELEVISION RARELY CAPTURE THE FIELD OF EMOTIONS AND EVENTS THAT CAN IMPACT MEMBERS OF THE MILITARY.

SOUNDBITE:(00:11) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

“BAGRAM IS THE BIGGEST BASE IN AFGHANISTAN. I DID FORWARD DEPLOY A FEW TIMES. I WAS IN KABUL, KANDAHAR AND JALALABAD AIRFIELD.

REPORTER:

IN ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS AREAS OF THE WORLD, RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE OREGON AIR NATIONAL GUARD, TECH. SERGEANT BERNARD UNTALAN GAVE SPIRITUAL AND EMOTIONAL SUPPORT. BUT HIS NARROW FOCUS WAS ON THE MISSION AT HAND.

SOUNDBITE:(00:09) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

“THE TAGLINE WAS 'WE'RE FIGHTING THE AWAY GAME.' OUR PRIMARY MISSION THERE WAS COUNTER-TERRORISM. YOU KNOW, WE FIGHT THE AWAY GAME SO WE DON'T HAVE TO FIGHT THAT AT HOME."

REPORTER:

TECH SERGEANT UNTALAN WAS TASKED IN A CRITICAL SUPPORT ROLE WHILE DEPLOYED. BUT NO MATTER THE JOB TO BE DONE, AUSTERE ENVIRONMENTS LIKE AFGHANISTAN CAN TAKE THEIR TOLL. FOR UNTALAN, HE RELIED ON HIS FAITH AND A NETWORK OF SUPPORT THAT SPANNED THE GLOBE.

SOUNDBITE:(00:26) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

"I'M A ROMAN CATHOLIC AND I HAPPENED TO BE ATTACHED WITH A ROMAN CATHOLIC PRIEST. HE WAS MY PASTOR AS WELL, HE WAS MY SPIRITUAL ADVISOR. I KEPT IN CONTACT WITH MY SPIRITUAL ADVISORS BACK HOME. I PRAYED WITH MY FIANCE ON A REGULAR BASIS BACK HOME AND I ENSURED THAT I WAS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF MY FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT.

REPORTER:

RESILIENCE TAKES MANY FORMS, FROM FAITH TO RECREATION, EVEN HIGH-STRESS ENVIRONMENTS GIVE A MOMENT TO RELAX AND UNWIND.

SOUNDBITE:(00:12) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

"WHEN I WAS DEPLOYED, YOU KNOW IN MY OFFICE I HAD AN XBOX ONE AND A PS4 AND I GOT TO PLAY THE ENTIRETY OF RED DEAD REDEMPTION TWO.

REPORTER:

FROM VIDEO GAMES TO REALITY, FOR MEMBERS OF THE 142ND FIGHTER WING, THE YEARS OF TRAINING AND PREPARATION ARE CRITICAL IN A THEATER OF COMBAT DEPLOYMENT.

SOUNDBITE:(00:12) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

“IN THE MILITARY, IT IS OUR GAME SEVEN OF THE WORLD SERIES, IT IS OUR SUPER BOWL, IT'S WHAT WE TRAIN AND PREPARE FOR.

REPORTER:

AFTER HIS LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE, TECH SGT. UNTALAN HAS BEEN LED BACK INTO THE DAILY COMINGS AND GOINGS OF CIVILIAN LIFE. REFLECTING NOW ON HIS TIME OVERSEAS, THIS CITIZEN-AIRMAN LOOKS BACK ON THE BIGGER PICTURE AND SEES IMPRESSIONS WHICH WILL LAST A LIFETIME.

SOUNDBITE:(00:32) TSgt. Bernard Untalan, 142nd Fighter Wing Chaplain's Assistant

“IT'S A GREAT EXPERIENCE, YOU KNOW, IT MIGHT NOT BE THE MOST ENJOYABLE AT TIMES, BUT AS FAR AS REALLY TRYING THE HUMAN SPIRIT AND DOING SOMETHING MEANINGFUL, I THINK THERE'S VERY FEW THINGS THAT COMPARE TO IT."

REPORTER:

FOR THE PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, I'M TECHNICAL SGT. BRANDON BOYD.



###

