Commander, Navy Reserve Force COVID-19 FAQ

CNRF COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions



Updated 15MAR20 1800



Reservists with circumstances not already addressed in the information above or in the latest frequently asked questions published should reach out to their NRA chain of command to get their questions answered. You can also email the CNRF Public Affairs team at CNRFC_PAO@navy.mil.



Q: Why would I decline AT or ADT orders while in isolation?

A: Members who are able to work remotely may desire to return to their civilian employment during their isolation. Such members would desire to decline orders.



Q: How will not drilling until May affect maintaining a good year for Sailors who joined the Reserve during March – June timeframes?

A: Facilitating Reserve Sailor retirement points during this challenging time is a priority for Reserve leadership. Therefore, NRA and unit leaderships have been given ultimate flexibility to provide options for their Sailors to continue to complete drill periods during this time. It is crucial that Reserve members discuss available drill and Annual Training options with unit and NRA leadership to ensure completion of a good year toward retirement.



Q: I live overseas. How does this order apply to me?

A: Members on orders overseas must still be declared mission essential to remain on orders, even if they reside in the same country as their duty location. CNRF isolation procedures, and associated orders, are based on NORTHCOM regulations and only apply to members upon return CONUS. Overseas residents shall refer to guidance from local authorities on isolation requirements unique to their AOR or country of residence.



Q: If I am in isolation and begin to have symptoms of COVID-19, what actions should I take?

A: Members on orders should contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line (1-800-TRICARE) or their local MTF for medical advice. Isolated members not on orders should contact their medical provider or local emergency room. In all cases, members should phone ahead prior to seeking in-person medical care.



Q: I had a meeting with someone who just returned from a Level 3 country. Do I now need to isolate?

A: No. Current guidance does not recommend isolation for “second order contact.” Isolation is only recommended for individual who have actually been in the Level 3 country OR have had direct contact with someone who went on to develop symptoms of COVID-19.



Q: What about my family? How will they be affected by my isolation?

A: The isolation only applies to the service member, and does not extend to other members of the household. Prudence would dictate that the service member should minimize contact with other members of the household and use appropriate hygienic precautionary measures.



Q: Can I isolate in a hotel?

A: CDC guidance currently advises practicing social distancing and good hygiene as preventative measures for COVID-19 transition (see attached slides). There is no indication that separate housing is required. As such, hotels are not reimbursable under isolation order sets.



Q: I am receiving conflicting information from my chain of command. Who is setting isolation restrictions?

A: CNRF is following SECDEF/SECNAV/CNO/USFF/NORTHCOM guidance on isolation and travel requirements, as the United States in within the NORTHCOM AOR. Members travelling overseas may be subject to differing AOR or even national requirements during that travel. Upon return CONUS, however, they revert to NORTHCOM control and regulation.



Q: I am in a Level 3 country and I am being told that I cannot return home due to the stop travel order. What do I do?

A: CNRFC has determined that SELRES leaving active duty meet the criteria for exception to policy based on separation from Active Duty orders. Work with your OSO to modify your orders to return home and contact N31 for additional guidance, if required.



Q: I am returning to the Continental United States from Hawaii. Do I have to ROM?

A: Current guidance indicates that members returning from travel from U.S. states or territories, regardless of physical location, are not required to ROM.



Q: What signs or symptoms should I be concerned about if I am in ROM?

A: If you have an influenza like illness (ILI) as defined by: An acute respiratory infection with measured fever of 100.4F or above and cough members must contact the local military treatment facility or emergency room via telephone and remain in isolation.



Q: What should I do if I live in an OCONUS in a Level-3 affected area?

A: Remain in place and follow the guidance of local authorities. Members will not begin orders from a Level 3 country unless granted a specific exemption from the first Flag/SES at the supported command.



Q: Are drills being cancelled?

A: In order to comply with CDC guidance to maintain social distancing, all regular drill weekends are postponed until May 11. CNRF will provide guidance on enhance telecommunicating IDT procedures in the near future to minimize strain on the Reserve Force. Individual IDT periods (Drills) will be authorized for those activities designated as mission essential by CNRF. Please contact your local NRA for additional information.



Q: Is CNRF mandating 14-day isolation for Reservists returning from OCONUS in a civilian capacity (not in a Reserve status)?

A: Reservists members not in an official orders status should follow current CDC guidance issued for enhanced precautions after returning from Level 2 or 3 locations; self-monitor and practice social distancing in addition to avoiding contact with sick people and employ frequent hand washing. Such members may not conduct orders or drills, or visit military facilities, for 14 days.



Q: I just returned from a Level 2 or 3 region where I travelled in a civilian status. May I receive 14 day isolation orders?

A: Isolation orders are being issued only to members returning from Navy Reserve travel to a Level 2 or 3 country.



Q: Are CONUS AT/ADT orders being cancelled?

A: Reservists who are already on AT/ADT CONUS-based orders may continue. Reservists on AT/ADT OCONUS orders should contact their Operational Support Officers (OSO) for further instructions and guidance to determine whether they are considered mission essential. New AT/ADT/IDTT CONUS orders scheduled to be executed between March 16 and May 11that require official, government-funded travel shall not be executed unless deemed mission essential. This determination will be made by the First Flag/SES in the supported command. For local area AT/ADT orders that do not require travel, the Stop Movement does not apply and can be executed.



Q: I think my orders are mission-essential – can I still go on orders?

A: Mission essential determination shall be made by the first flag/SES in the supporting chain of command. In order to facilitate orders processing, mission essential declarations shall be reported to CNRFC (N3).



Q: What is local area?

A: "Local area" is determined by your NRA. If you have questions about whether or not "local area" applies to your situation, direct those questions to your chain of command.



Q: Will the NOSCs remain open during the weekends?

A: NOSCs will remain open during the weekends to support SELRES mission essential requirements and needs. However, SELRES Reservist shall contact their NRA chain of command in order to determine what type of support is required prior to coming to their assigned NOSC.



Q: I just returned from ADSW/mobilization/recall. Now what?

A: Personnel returning from OCONUS Active-duty for Special Work (ADSW), mobilization or recall orders with questions should contact MyNavy Career Center (1-833-330-6622) or email askmncc@navy.mil.

