Information System Technician Seaman Cole Anstice Empire Sailor of the Week

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) – While most Sailors aboard the New York are trying to get into a routine to start deployment Information System Technician Seaman Cole Anstice is helping the ship to keep communication with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).

Anstice, was picked as the Sailor of the week for setting up over 60 different communication circuits, as well as bring up 3 different high frequency signals to provide New York with maximum underway communications while transiting across the Atlantic.



“I joined the Navy on March 27th, 2018, said Anstice. “I joined because I felt that the military was something I personally had to do with my life, and at that time I felt the navy was the best option for me.”



“He is truly a prime example of what every Sailor should emulate onboard USS New York, said Information System Technician 1st Class Ermine Bulls, combat communications leading petty officer. “He is hard working, organized, and intelligent and shows great leadership potential. He is one of Combat Communication's most reliable and technically sound technicians. He troubleshoots outages until they are resolved with enthusiasm and never complains.”



Anstice works on board as a radio tech center operators, which makes him responsible for the upkeep, maintenance, and troubleshooting of over 40 line of sight and satellite communication circuits. He also works as the message center supervisor and oversee the verification and processing of over 100 daily messages that are either sent to or from the ship.



Being a junior Sailor does not stop him from diving in helping others more senior to him.



“He is one of the most junior Sailors of the division, however, that doesn’t deter him from jumping right into troubleshooting and training others, traits you rarely see in junior Sailors,’ said Chief Information System Technician Jason Graham, combat communications leading chief petty officer.



Anstice is planning on staying in the Navy until he retires.



“For my future in the navy, I plan on making this life a career and doing at least 20 years, if not more,” said Anstice.

New York, homeported in Mayport, Florida, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa



