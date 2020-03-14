Leadership is key while competing in the Combined JBMDL BWC

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “Do you know who I am? I'm a FEMALE MINORITY VETERAN. It makes me unique and I'm proud of who I am,” said Sgt Christine Won, a flute and piccolo player for the 78th Army Band as she started her journey with the Best Warrior Competition.



The Flushing, New York, native, faced challenges as she represented the 99th Readiness Division at the United States Army Reserve’s Best Warrior competition last year.



This year, she faces new challenges as she sponsors Spc. Nicholas Torrado, a percussionist with the 78th Army Band for this year’s Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC).



Won believes that a sponsor plays a huge role for the Soldiers during the competition.



“I went to the Best Warrior Competition last year and I got through the events with the help of my sponsor,” she said. “My role here is to support my Soldier and help guide them to complete any mission.”



Helping out your Soldiers and being a leader is a big thing in the eyes of Won, who also works as a compliance analyst for an international bank in midtown Manhattan.



Every leader should be able to pass down their leadership skills to the next Soldier or Soldiers in line.



“In the Army, I have learned from my sergeant-major down to my squad leaders,” Won said. “And I am passing down that leadership to my fellow Soldiers.”



Leadership skills are amongst the many things that a Soldier gains from participating in the Best Warrior Competition.



These experiences are not things that Won feels should be held or limited to just the competitors or the sponsors of the competition.



“What I experienced throughout the competition was great, and I want to carry the tradition to my Soldiers so they can experience what I experienced,” said Won.



It is clear to say that Won is someone in the Army who truly cares for her fellow Soldiers and not just herself. Her experience going through the competition has given her more of a sense of what it is to be a leader.



“The best outcome from this competition is that you gain confidence and leadership skills,” said Won.

