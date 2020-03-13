CAVHS actively screening for COVID-19

All Veterans, visitors and employees are being actively screened for COVID-19 before entering any of our facilities. Staff at designated entrances are asking Veterans, visitors and contractors three questions:

1. Do you have a fever? Do you have a new or worsening cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms?

2. Have you or a close contact traveled to an area with widespread or sustained community transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 within the past 14 days?

3. Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the cornoavirus disease.



In addition to these measures, CAVHS is asking all Veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and respiratory illness to call their clinic before visiting a facility. Veterans with more severe flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call ahead to the VA Emergency Department or present to their local ER or urgent care facility.



Veterans are asked to consider using virtual care options such as telehealth, VA Video Connect or MyHeatlheVet secure message.



Inpatient Veterans are being asked to limit visitors to immediate family members or designated caregivers. No visitors under 16 years of age are allowed.



For protection of our most vulnerable population, no visitors are being allowed in the North Little Rock Community Living Center. Visitors are permitted for hospice and palliative care patients.



Access is limited to specific entry points and delays can be expected.



At John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, screening points are set up at the main entrance and Emergency Department entrance 24 hours per day, and at the south entrance from 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



At the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock, all traffic is being directed to screening points set up in the parking lot off Cypress Street from 5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours and weekend screening will be at the north entrance to building 170.

