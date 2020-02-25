Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMC recognizes 2019 Small Business annual award winners

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Story by Estella Holmes 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command is pleased to announce the 2019 AFMC Small Business annual award winners. All of the winners and nominees evidenced a strong commitment to achieving mission need with innovative small business solutions.
    The award categories and winners are:
    Market Research Award: Try-Decide-Buy Team, Human Systems Program Office, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
    Outstanding Contribution to Small Business Specialty Programs: Dayton Pitch Day Team, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (multiple offices)
    Special Achievement, Small Business Champion: Timothy Palen, Rocket Propulsion Support Branch, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California
    Special Achievement, Small Business Specialist: Angela Harris, Small Business Programs Office, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma
    Outstanding Small Business Director Award: Jeffrey Emmons, Small Business Programs Office, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
    Small Business Team Award: Small Business Programs Office, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
    Palen, Harris and Emmons will move on to compete at the Air Force level in their respective categories. The Outstanding Small Business Director and Team Award categories will also represent the command at that level.

