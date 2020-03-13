NAVWAR Delivers SAILOR Download Manager; Increases Fleet Readiness Worldwide

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 200312-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 12, 2020) Nam Phoung, left, Technical Lead assigned...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 200312-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 12, 2020) Nam Phoung, left, Technical Lead assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) familiarizes Chief Yeoman James Hill with the NAVWAR Systems Command Acquisition Integrated Logistics Online Repository (SAILOR) download manager software tool. The download manager, integrated into the SAILOR system, provides enhanced download capability of critical information on Navy ships. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfare domains from seabed to space. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) released a download manager solution providing the fleet with enhanced capability to download critical information on Navy ships, with 155 ships authorized for installation, and 74 ships confirmed as having used the capability as of February 2020.



The NAVWAR Systems Command Acquisition Integrated Logistics Online Repository (SAILOR) download manager addresses shipboard users’ issues with unsuccessful file downloads from the SAILOR website due to network intermittence and limited bandwidth. When users experience connectivity issues during a file download, the download manager provides the ability to automatically resume interrupted or incomplete downloads, providing access to important data, improving system performance and increasing fleet readiness worldwide.



“We are focused on leveraging the best technologies available, so that we can equip our warfighters with the most advanced capabilities possible, enabling them to fight and compete in today’s complex information warfare domain,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Christian Becker. “The SAILOR download manager effectively leverages an industry developed application to ensure our warfighters have access to secure, reliable, vital information so that we can stay ahead of the competition now and into the future.”



SAILOR is a single, user-friendly website that provides the fleet with access to product support information, technical documentation and tools necessary to properly operate and maintain information warfare capabilities.



In response to fleet feedback regarding shipboard network connectivity challenges and download issues with large files, NAVWAR’s Logistics and Fleet Support team developed a solution that integrated a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) download manager into the SAILOR website. The COTS application provides high-speed file transfers using a fast and secure protocol technology.



When users experience intermittence network connectivity, the SAILOR download manager automatically resumes incomplete downloads from the point of failure without requiring further user interaction.



Based on SAILOR file download data from September 2019, a comparison of fleet shipboard downloads made via the COTS application versus without the COTS application on the same platform indicated an average download speed that is five times faster (584KB/sec versus 117KB/sec) and an average file size that is five times larger (320MB versus 60MB).



“We have received some very positive fleet feedback on the capability,” said Elle Bergeron, NAVWAR technical director for product data management. “It makes our day to hear from an information technician chief that he’s seeing a 1MB download speed while out at sea on a landing platform/dock and that the capability is helping the crew cut their software patches download time by at least 5-6 hours to even days. We’re looking forward to when more ships complete the download manager installation and the capability is more widely used throughout the fleet.”



The SAILOR download manager received approval for shipboard installation in September 2018. Based on download data from fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2019, the trends indicate:



• Overall, the size of files hosted on SAILOR are getting bigger. A review of data on all the attempted downloads shows that the average file size increased from 53MB to 121MB (53 percent).

• Downloads of files that are smaller than 4MB have 98 percent download success rate.

• The improvement in shipboard users’ download experience is predominantly for files that are larger than 4MB.

• The average file size of a successful download has increased from 51MB to 146MB (nearly 3 times bigger).

• Overall, download success rate of files larger than 4MB increased from 28% to 49%.



Moving forward, NAVWAR’s Logistics and Fleet Support team is working towards leveraging and expanding this capability to meet additional fleet operational needs.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world.