San Antonio Community Action Committee reconvenes to support Army recruiting

The San Antonio Community Action Committee held the first quarterly meeting of the year to support the U.S. Army’s recruiting efforts in South-Central Texas at the University of the Incarnate Word Mar. 5.



The SACAC is a grassroots organization of community stakeholders dedicated to integrating recruiters into the San Antonio community.



“I really do appreciate the support that I have received from this committee,” said Lt. Col. Mary I. Rivera, commander, U.S. Army 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion. “Recruiting is not easy, but for us in Army medical recruiting it is important to make sure we have health care professionals join the Army to take care of our Soldiers and family members.”



The SACAC’s six sub-committees cover different sectors in the community, which include education, business and military, sports and entertainment, Colonia’s and medical.



“How fortunate we are in San Antonio to have the SACAC,” said Joseph D. Bray, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army – Texas (South) and SACAC co-chair.



What the SACAC brings to the table in recruiting is the fact that we are key decision-makers and influencers in the community, and the purpose of integrating recruiters into the community is because it acts as a force multiplier, added Bray.



SACAC Co-Chair Ivory M. Freeman explained the committee’s mission as a three-pronged approach. This approach allows the SACAC to support the Army’s entire recruiting mission in San Antonio, which includes the U.S. Army San Antonio Recruiting Battalion as the largest mission focused on Soldier enlistments, the U.S. Army 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion to recruit health care professionals to serve as commissioned officers in the Army Medical Department, and the U.S. Army Cadet Command 5th Recruiting Brigade to commission Army ROTC students.

