USS Washington (SSN 787) Conducts Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Eric Astle, left, assumes command from Capt. Gabriel Cavazos, right, during the change of command ceremony for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) at Naval Station Norfolk, March 12, 2020. Washington was commissioned Oct. 7, 2017, and is homeported in Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner)

NORFOLK, Va--- Cmdr. Eric Astle relieved Capt. Gabriel Cavazos as commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, March 12.



Under the command of Capt. Cavazos, Washington recently returned from its maiden deployment in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility after traveling approximately 45,000 nautical miles and conducting port visits in Rota, Spain and Faslane, Scotland.

Before relieving his command, Cavazos delivered an emotional thank you to his crew.



“Behind every successful skipper is a great crew,” said Cavazos. “Thank you to the officers, chiefs and crew for your tireless efforts; you all ensure the blackfish is ready for each and all taskings. It’s now time for me to move on, and I am very grateful for the opportunity and experiences the last few years have provided.”



Cavazos will report to chief of naval research in Washington, D.C.



Capt. Martin J. Muckian, Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. He congratulated Cavazos and the crew for the progress the Washington has made since its commissioning in October of 2017.



”This crew has traveled far, both literally and figuratively, and made a name for themselves with a bang,” said Muckian. “Capt. Cavazos your vision, leadership, mentoring and training have directly contributed to the superior performance of the blackfish and you should be extremely proud of what you’ve accomplished here.”



Muckian ended his speech with welcoming remarks for Astle.



“It’s my honor to preside over this change of command ceremony where the total authority, responsibility and accountability for Washington changes hands from one officer to another,” said Muckian. “Cmdr. Astle, I know Washington is left in good hands.”



Cmdr. Astle, born in Richmond, Virginia, graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 1998, and commissioned through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida in 2001.



“I’ve had the opportunity to meet an incredible team over the last 30 days, and I’m honored to continue the Washington legacy,” said Astle. “Washington is capable of delivering swift and overwhelming force to any enemy, anywhere in the world, but despite all its capabilities it’s the crew that make the technical marvel of the blackfish. I’m honored to begin this journey and serve with you.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



The Virginia-class submarine is 377 feet long and 34 feet wide, and weighs about 7,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.