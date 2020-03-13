U.S. Navy Reserve Postpones Upcoming Drill Weekend

NORFOLK (NNS) -- In light of recent guidance from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) is administratively postponing the upcoming drill weekend for all Navy Reservists (March 14-15). The Reservists affected by this announcement will be allowed to reschedule to a later date with maximum flexibility.



The Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) that were scheduled to support drilling Reservists for this weekend will remain open to only support Reservists that need imminent mobilization and mission-essential operational support.



Reservists whose upcoming weekend drill period is required by operational units should contact their NRA leadership directly to determine whether or not they are considered mission-essential.



CNRF will provide additional guidance to all Reservists in the coming days about future drill periods and operational requirements. CNRF is examining the latest travel and Force Health Protection guidance in order to determine the impacts and requirements for our Reservists and civilian personnel.



As a reminder to all Navy Reservists, before reporting for any official duty, whether at your NOSC, squadron, wing, etc., exercise common sense: if you are sick or feeling ill, call your NRA chain of command and determine the best way to accomplish the mission without needlessly putting other Sailors at risk. Be mindful of your shipmates.



Expect more information in the coming days. As always, check myNRH.mil for the latest Force-wide updates and keep in touch with your local NRA.

