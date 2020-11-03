8th BEB Soldiers and Polish Counterparts Share Training and Operations

KARLIKI, Poland - Soldiers with the 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division of Fort Hood, Texas participated in a demonstration of engineering equipment during joint exercises with Polish Soldiers on March 9 and March 11, 2020.



American and Polish Soldiers observed the U.S. Army's M139 Volcano Mine Dispenser as it quickly and efficiently laid down a minefield.



"Today we gathered Polish key leaders here so that we could show them our engineering capabilities through a static display of our vehicles," said A Co., 3rd Platoon Leader, 1st Lt. Madeleine Fortier. "Here at Karliki, they've (Polish leadership) been very willing to give us training time and we have helped them with some of their ranges and to improve a few of their tank trails."



Soldiers on both sides continue learning from each other as interoperability continues to increase in scope within the European theater.



"Its small blasts that are distributed in a randomized pattern that the enemy can't readily pick up within a contained box," said Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Arlo Reese. "We all have our leader books of engineer capability, but there's nothing like seeing it, putting your hands on it."



The training was not only observational, but a tangible, hands on approach.



"He (Polish Lt. Col Michon Reimigeusz) got to get in the Bradley today with us, he got to climb on the D7, (Dozer) he got to play with the controls and he sees how it operates," said Reese. "There's nothing like the hands on experience and seeing the capability live."



The Polish Soldiers were very appreciative of the display and looked forward to having an opportunity to return the favor for their American counterparts.



"On Wednesday, we show to our brothers from the U.S. our system, said Lt. Col Michon Reimigeusz.” Our small training between all the engineers is a part of the huge training and cooperation. The training increases the safety in Europe and increases interoperability between not only two, but many countries in Europe."



On March 11, after a joint briefing, the 8 BEB Soldiers had an opportunity to ask questions and observe their counterparts in simulated battlefield activity. The Polish Army engineers showcased their Kroton Mine Dispenser and Leopard 2A4 battlefield tanks.



The collective training is a continual work in progress toward seamless military integration.



"When we started two years ago, the first training, we didn't know what it would be like working together," said Reimgeusz. "Now, we see today that the systems are very similar, but we still have to work on the common procedures. For example, how to cooperate together, It's our challenge for the future."

