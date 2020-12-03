U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- A U.S. Marine assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force is presumed positive for COVID-19 on March 11 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, and is receiving treatment in isolation while the CDC confirms the test results.



A second Marine with I MEF is currently a person under investigation with restriction of movement aboard Camp Pendleton and is receiving daily medical checks by Navy medical personnel.



The Marines recently returned together from leave in the Washington State area and self-reported feeling ill to U.S. Navy medical personnel.



A thorough contact investigation is underway to identify personnel who have been in close contact with either Marine. At this time no other personnel who had contact have shown symptoms.



The medical clinic that first conducted the COVID-19 screening has been sanitized, and Marines and Sailors across I MEF continue to follow hygiene and sanitation guidelines from the CDC. All service members are required to self-report to medical personnel if they suspect they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.



“We are taking every precaution to preserve the integrity of our warfighting forces, and stand ready to protect the health of our Marines, Sailors, family members, civilian employees, and our local communities," said Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general of I MEF. "We understand the severity of this situation and are deliberate in our actions to help diminish the impact of COVID-19, but this has in no way degraded our operational readiness or the ability of our forces to rapidly deploy in support of missions in defense of our nation."



Neither Marine had any contact with the group evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently in isolation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.



I Marine Expeditionary Force, the largest Marine Corps command on the West Coast with more than 50,000 Marines and Sailors across Southern California and Arizona, will continue to work closely with its respective commands, Marine Corps Installations West, Navy medical leaders and naval hospitals, as well as federal interagency partners to ensure the spread and impact of COVID-19 is mitigated through education and proper protocols.



The Marine Corps is committed to protecting the health of our communities. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members and families.



For more information, contact the I MEF Communication and Strategy Information Office at IMEFCOMMSTRAT@usmc.mil or (760) 763-7047.



Marine Corps Installations West has established a website with information about COVID-19: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Unit-Home/COVID-19/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 18:47 Story ID: 365084 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.