JWLS: Growing in power

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Hawaii Top 3 and Joint Base Diversity Committee is hosting the inaugural Women's Leadership Symposium, open to all Department of Defense professionals on island.



The theme for symposium which takes place March 11-13 at Hollister Auditorium, is “Together We Can Build a Network of Diversified Leaders to Form a Dynamic Coalition of Professionals.”



“I decided to attend the symposium because I want to develop my leadership skills and work-life balance,” said Senior Airman Tiffany Morrell, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency manager. “I related to Col. Harris’ opening remarks. I thought her rules to follow were great; be confident, know when to lead and when to follow, be present in the moment.”



“If you’re at home, be at home. If you’re at work, be at work,” she continued. “Don’t feel guilty wherever you are. I can really relate to that, being a mom and trying to be the best in my careerfield.”



JWLS attendees also heard remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Sheronne King, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces first sergeant.

“I’m a mom of two, I’m a wife, and I struggle every day,” said the chief. “I get inside my own head and I get in my own way every day.”



“We need to start redefining success and failure,” she continued. “Once a lieutenant colonel told me that she looks for something new every week to fail at. Do not be afraid of your failures, do not be afraid of feeling defeated. I’m not saying you have to like it, but it’s part of life.”



King ended on a positive note that brought the crowd to its feet.



“Women are growing in the military in all branches,” King said. “We are at 20 percent across the board, that’s still not enough, but we are getting there and we are seeing more women in positions of power.”



“Don’t hold yourself back,” she added. “I was told I was too ghetto, too loud, and I would never make it past master sergeant. Guess what? I’m here now. I would like to encourage you to be kind, walk in your own power, and we will all come out on top.”



The event is open to anyone interested in attending.



“I would absolutely recommend coming to the symposium,” said Morrell. “Seeing how other women have been in your footsteps and been able to succeed is great. Whether you just joined the military, you’ve been in a while, or you’re a civilian, we all face similar issues.”



If you have any questions about the event, email the Joint Women's Leadership Symposium Planning Committee at HJWLS.HT3@gmail.com.

