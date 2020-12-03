America celebrates American Red Cross Month in March

Photo By Aimee Malone | Fort McCoy community members donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive...... read more read more Photo By Aimee Malone | Fort McCoy community members donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 9, 2018, at McCoy’s Community Club at Fort McCoy, Wis. An average of 60 pints of donated blood is collected at each drive. According to the Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. More than 41,000 blood donations are needed every day, and a total of 30 million blood components are transfused each year in America. (U.S. Army Photo by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

March is Red Cross Month, which provides Americans the chance to learn more about the organization and how they can help with its mission.



According to www.redcross.org, the organization uses the month as a chance “to honor and celebrate the everyday heroes who help us fulfill our mission. This March, we encourage you to uncover your inner hero.”



The American Red Cross is part of the world’s largest volunteer network found in nearly 200 countries. It helps people affected by disasters receive care and shelter, prepares communities for potential disasters, and provides access to lifesaving blood and blood products. The Red Cross does this through blood drives, first aid and emergency care classes, disaster relief services, and more.



The organization also helps members of the military, veterans, and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service.



From the Spanish-American War to the recent conflicts in the Middle East, the Red Cross has served alongside America’s military personnel and cared for veterans and families back home.



The Red Cross has served more than 1 million military families since 9/11 by providing home comforts and critical services on bases and in military hospitals throughout the world, supporting military families during deployments and emergencies, and assisting veterans after their service ends.



“Even while the Red Cross adapts to meet the changing needs of the people we serve, we always stay true to those roots,” the website states. Red Cross nurses helping American soldiers and civilian war victims during World War I and still deploy alongside America’s military.



The organization has offered first aid, swimming, and similar classes since the early 1900s. It developed the first nationwide civilian blood program in the 1940s and today provides more than 40 percent of the blood products in the United States.



The Red Cross can assist Soldiers and family members stationed at Fort McCoy with emergencies; call 877-618-6628 for more information.



Fort McCoy also hosts blood drives throughout the year, and other services are available in local communities. Find upcoming blood drives and classes at www.redcross.org.



In March, the American Red Cross encourages people to get involved however they can, whether it’s by donating money or blood, volunteering their time, or taking emergency preparation classes. For more information, visit www.redcross.org.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)