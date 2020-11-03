Fort Jackson schools reward reading

Photo By Robert Timmons | Kerrie Ammons (right), a speech and language pathologist at C.C. Pinckney Elementary...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Kerrie Ammons (right), a speech and language pathologist at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School, and another faculty member, arrive at a student’s house to reward them with a prize from Reading Prize Patrol March 5. (Photo by Taylor Marie Smith, Fort Jackson) see less | View Image Page

By Taylor Marie Smith

Fort Jackson Leader



Every year on March 2, schools across the country participate in Read Across America Day, or the school day closest to it, to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel’s (Dr. Seuss) birthday as well as the joy of reading.



Taking the celebration a step further, C.C. Pinckney and Pierce Terrace elementary schools participated in Read Across America Week, from March 2-6. The schools held many events to honor the week including book character parades, Reader’s Theatre, Author’s Tea and a Reading Prize Patrol. Families promised in Reading Prize Patrol entry forms to read at home together for a chance to win a surprise visit from the Reading Prize Patrol.



“This definitely benefits the children of our community,” said Kerrie Ammons, a speech and language pathologist with C.C. Pinckney Elementary school. “I think that celebrating Read Across America Week with the Reading Prize Patrol is a great way to get Families to pick up more books.”



“Not only are we stressing the importance of reading, we are also celebrating reading with surprise home visits. Fort Jackson schools value reading, and we recognize the importance of school and home partnerships for student success,” Ammons said.



Reading Prize Patrol runs a little bit like Publishers Clearing House’s sweepstakes. Faculty members from both schools dressed up, got noise makers, and rode around with a police escort on Fort Jackson to deliver prizes to winning children and Families. The prizes were totes that contained books, reading games and even snacks, all while promoting children’s literacy.



Natasha Eagle, a sixth grader at C.C. Pinckney, said “I’m really excited that I won. I read a lot of adventure and mystery books, and poems.”

The Fort Jackson Reading Prize Patrol began in 2013 and was established as an installation “best practice” in 2015. The schools also host a Math Prize Patrol each fall.



Read Across America is a program that was established by the National Education Association in 1997. For more information about Read Across America, like calendars and book suggestions, visit their website at https://www.readacrossamerica.org/.