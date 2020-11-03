Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Jackson schools reward reading

    200305-A-DO183-005

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Kerrie Ammons (right), a speech and language pathologist at C.C. Pinckney Elementary...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    By Taylor Marie Smith
    Fort Jackson Leader

    Every year on March 2, schools across the country participate in Read Across America Day, or the school day closest to it, to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel’s (Dr. Seuss) birthday as well as the joy of reading.

    Taking the celebration a step further, C.C. Pinckney and Pierce Terrace elementary schools participated in Read Across America Week, from March 2-6. The schools held many events to honor the week including book character parades, Reader’s Theatre, Author’s Tea and a Reading Prize Patrol. Families promised in Reading Prize Patrol entry forms to read at home together for a chance to win a surprise visit from the Reading Prize Patrol.

    “This definitely benefits the children of our community,” said Kerrie Ammons, a speech and language pathologist with C.C. Pinckney Elementary school. “I think that celebrating Read Across America Week with the Reading Prize Patrol is a great way to get Families to pick up more books.”

    “Not only are we stressing the importance of reading, we are also celebrating reading with surprise home visits. Fort Jackson schools value reading, and we recognize the importance of school and home partnerships for student success,” Ammons said.

    Reading Prize Patrol runs a little bit like Publishers Clearing House’s sweepstakes. Faculty members from both schools dressed up, got noise makers, and rode around with a police escort on Fort Jackson to deliver prizes to winning children and Families. The prizes were totes that contained books, reading games and even snacks, all while promoting children’s literacy.

    Natasha Eagle, a sixth grader at C.C. Pinckney, said “I’m really excited that I won. I read a lot of adventure and mystery books, and poems.”
    The Fort Jackson Reading Prize Patrol began in 2013 and was established as an installation “best practice” in 2015. The schools also host a Math Prize Patrol each fall.

    Read Across America is a program that was established by the National Education Association in 1997. For more information about Read Across America, like calendars and book suggestions, visit their website at https://www.readacrossamerica.org/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 14:18
    Story ID: 365063
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson schools reward reading, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    C.C. Pinckney
    Pierce Terrace
    Fort Jackson Schools

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT