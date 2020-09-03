NAS Whiting Field Nurse by Day, Gold Medalist Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner by Night

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Marcello Alcantar (left), grapples with an opponent during the February 2019...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Marcello Alcantar (left), grapples with an opponent during the February 2019 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in New Orleans. He went on to win gold at the tournament in two weight categories. Off the mats, Alcantar serves as a nurse at the Naval Branch Health Clinic, NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Fla. (Courtesy photo, International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament) see less | View Image Page

by: Lt.j.g. Anthony Harrison, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs Office



MILTON, Fla. – By definition, the term “medical practitioner,” is “a person who is skilled in the science of medicine.” In many cases, doctors, dentists, and cardiologists, are a few specialties that come to mind when thinking about professions in the realm of medicine.

For one NAS Whiting Field Medical Corps Officer, however, being a “practitioner” isn’t just limited to one specialty.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist and NAS Whiting Field nurse, Lt. Cmdr. Marcello Alcantar, is a 15-year veteran and native of Corpus Christi, TX., who in 1996 enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an undesignated deck seamen.

Alcantar’s first tour with the Navy was spent on the USS Bataan (LHD-5) in Norfolk, Va., where he would eventually leave the command as a petty officer third class Information Systems Technician (IT3). After finishing his initial enlistment, he left the Navy and pursued outside endeavors but was quick to reminisce about his time in the service.

“I really missed the sense of community and camaraderie. I never really experienced that outside of the Navy,” said Alcantar.

Six years later in 2006, he decided to rejoin the Navy through the Nurse Commissioning Program, eventually earning his officer commission in 2009.

Shortly after, he achieved another career milestone by earning his black belt in Jiu-Jitsu in 2011. This past February, he competed at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship in New Orleans, La., placing first in two different weight categories. He also reached the rank of professional athlete.

At 41 years of age, Alcantar believes practicing Jiu-Jitsu has benefited his health and career in several ways. “I’ve been training in Jiu-Jitsu for over 17 years now. Even at my age, it allows me to re-enter the fountain of youth and is something I can do for the rest of my life,” said Alcantar. “Believe it or not, it’s also a great stress reliever!”

Outside the office, he can often be found hitting the mats at Pace Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Pace, Fla., which he owns and operates with his wife. Fittingly so, his post retirement goals include both Jiu-Jitsu and continuing to help others.

“After the Navy, I plan to continue practicing and training Jiu-Jitsu, not only for myself, but to teach self-defense to families and families with special needs.”