Agencies strengthen commitment to reduce flood hazards

As part of Virginia Flood Awareness Week, the Virginia Silver Jackets, a team composed of multiple federal and state agencies, will sign an updated charter this week.



A ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Waterfield Building – headquarters for Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – located at 803 Front St. in Norfolk.



“By updating our Silver Jackets team charter, Virginia and each agency are recommitting to collaborate with partners to reduce flood risk,” said Kristin Owen, co-chair of the Silver Jackets with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. “This also gives the team an opportunity to expand, adding the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as partners.”



Since their creation in 2010, the Virginia Silver Jackets have worked to implement projects around the state, including: high-water marks in Richmond, flood-disaster scenario planning in Hampton and inundation mapping in the city of Franklin. They also created a Local Officials Guide to Flood Risk.



Going forward, the team is working on inundation mapping for the Roanoke, Fredericksburg and Richmond areas.



The team consists of staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey.



The Norfolk District and Virginia DCR lead the Virginia Silver Jackets.



WHY ‘SILVER JACKETS?’



Traditionally, different agencies wear different colored jackets when responding to emergencies. For example, FEMA personnel wear blue and USACE personnel wear red. The name Silver Jackets is used to underscore the common mission of a single team of diverse agencies working together to reduce flood risk at the state level.



Silver Jackets is a nationwide program, with each state having a team of agencies working toward flood-risk reduction and awareness. The Virginia Silver Jackets can be found on the web at https://silverjackets.nfrmp.us/State-Teams/Virginia.

