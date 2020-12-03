Community Members Participate in Read Across DoDEA Event

Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota leadership and community members volunteered to read to students at Rota DGF Elementary School as part of the Read Across DoDEA, March 5-6, 2020.



Read Across DoDEA is a similar event to Read Across America events being held stateside. Read Across America is a year round program by the National Education Association (NEA) to motivate children and teens to read. March is National Reading Month and NEA hosts several larger events. Rota DGF Elementary School was no different with a variety of events throughout the week to encourage reading through “fun, literacy-focused events.”



Amy Richards, information specialist at Rota DGF Elementary School, coordinated the event in conjunction with NAVSTA Rota School Liaison Officer (SLO) Randy Lambert, Rota DGF school leadership, and volunteer readers from throughout the community.



“I love being involved in an event that not only engages our students in literacy, but involves participation from members of the greater community,” said Richards.



One community reader was Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Elliot Salgado, assigned to NAVSTA Rota Air Operations Department.



“I participated in this event because I just love being involved in the community and interacting with children,” he said. “I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to promote good reading habits, and seeing all the beautiful smiles on their faces. This was definitely a great way to start off my day!”



It wasn’t only the volunteers who had their day brightened by the readings. The students were engaged, asking questions and seemed excited to hear the stories being read to them by community members.



This year over 50 community members, recruited by Rota SLO, volunteered time to go read to preschool, Sure Start, kindergarteners, and first- through fifth-graders at Rota DGF Elementary School. NAVSTA Rota Commanding Officer Capt. David Baird and Command Master Chief Gary Rosenbaum were in attendance, both reading to kindergarten classrooms.



“Being able to participate in events like this is one of the best parts of my job,” said Rosenbaum. “This year I was able to bring in one of my family's favorites, ‘The Highway Rat’ by Julia Donaldson, to share with the kids. I think they like it!”

