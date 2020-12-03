NETC Commander Recognizes FY19 Safety Award Winners

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

By Ensign Michaela White, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the command’s Fiscal Year 2019 Safety Award recipients Feb. 21.



These awards acknowledge NETC individuals and activities who have significantly contributed to the command’s primary mission of providing well trained and professional Sailors and Marines to the Fleet in a safe and healthy environment.



NETC Safety Award categories include Safety and Occupational Health (SOH) Safety Award, High Risk Training Safety (HRTS) Award, Dale Ault Civilian Safety Professional Award, Collateral Duty Safety Officer Award and the HRTS Officer Award.



- NETC Activity SOH Safety Award winner: Trident Training Facility Bangor, Washington



- NETC Activity HRTS Safety Award winner: Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk, Virginia



- Dale Ault Civilian Safety Professional Award winner: Timothy Stewart, Training Support Center San Diego



- NETC Collateral Duty Safety Officer Award winner: Steven Peck, Center for Information Warfare Training, Pensacola, Florida



- NETC HRTS Officer Award winner: Master Chief Damage Controlman John Webster, Surface Warfare Schools Command Engineering Learning Site Yokosuka, Japan



According to D.J. Leavans, NETC safety officer, the SOH Safety Award, Collateral Duty Safety Officer Award, and NETC HRTS Safety and Officer Award recipients “have sustained superior performance in the occupational safety and health training programs management that allows their students to be trained in the most rigorous of training environments in the Navy.”



This marked the first year the Civilian Safety Award is named after Dale Ault, who served as the Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Department of the Navy. This award recognizes the individual who goes beyond for NETC Sailors and students in the realm of safety.



All award recipients received a certificate and plaque in appreciation of their dedication to the NETC Safety Program.



