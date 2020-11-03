One U.S. Marine killed, two injured in tactical vehicle accident in the United Arab Emirates

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – One U.S. Marine was killed and two U.S. Marines were injured in an accident involving a single Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement on a road in the United Arab Emirates on March 10, 2020, while participating in exercise Native Fury 20.

Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, 20, of Sacramento, California, a motor vehicle operator serving with Combat Logistic Battalion 13 at Native Fury 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. Zavala deployed from Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Camp Pendleton, California.

A Marine lance corporal suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident while serving as a motor vehicle operator at Native Fury 20 serving with Combat Logistics Battalion 13. The Marine was extracted from the vehicle and Marines on the scene provided first aid before a UAE search and rescue team medically evacuated the Marine to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

A second Marine lance corporal suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident while serving as a motor vehicle operator at Native Fury 20 serving with Combat Logistics Battalion 13. The Marine was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the Ruwais Medical Center in Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

"This is a tragic accident, and we are praying for the loved ones of our lost and injured Marines,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group. “Our priority is assisting in medical recovery efforts and to provide comfort and assistance to their families, friends, and comrades during this trying time."

The accident is under investigation.

Zavala enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 2018 and after graduating from Motor Transportation School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, was assigned to CLB-1 at Camp Pendleton in December 2018. Her awards include a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Native Fury 20 is a joint, biennial exercise that began March 8 involving thousands of forces demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other possible crises in the region. The exercise is designed to train I MEF Marines and Sailors in Maritime Prepositioning Force operations and aimed to increase proficiency, expand levels of cooperation, enhance maritime capabilities, validate joint logistics over the shore capabilities in coordination with the U.S. Army, and promote long-term regional stability and interoperability between the UAE and the United States.

Media should direct inquiries about Zavala to Gunnery Sgt. Warren Peace, the 1st MLG Communication Strategy and Operations chief at (760) 763-1654 or warren.peace@usmc.mil. Official personnel photos are not available at this time. The Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement is the official name of what is commonly called a 7-ton truck. Motor vehicle operator is a military occupational specialty in the Marine Corps.

Media should direct inquiries about exercise Native Fury 20 to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command at (813) 827-4297 or comusmarcentpao@marcent.usmc.mil.

