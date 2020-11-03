W.Va. Guard experts assist in state's public health preparations for COVID-19

Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team (CST) and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) provided hands-on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) instruction today to the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital in order to help prepare the facility for potential future cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The training was provided as part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.



Staff members were trained in the use of basic and advanced PPE that will be required to safely treat potential patients with COVID-19. WVNG instructors discussed general safety precautions, such as how to “don” and “doff” PPE, and best practices staff can implement to further protect themselves and others to exposure of illness-causing germs.



Members of the staff got hands-on experience with the prescribed PPE, and engaged in in-depth discussions on how best to utilize the various types of PPE equipment in their daily activities.



“This training helps the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff have a better understanding of proper PPE utilization procedures which increases their ability to safely administer medical care to potential COVID-19 patients,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jerry “Chip” Floyd, 35th CST commander. “Our goal is to provide them with the tools and expertise they need to keep themselves and their patients safe.”



Proper acceptance, isolation, and decontamination techniques were also demonstrated and practiced in order to better protect hospital staff and other patients within the facility.



“Cabell Huntington Hospital staff were very engaged and ready to learn,” added Floyd. “Today’s training is a great example of the collaboration between local community, state and federal entities to ensure a coordinated response to any type of scenario we might face in West Virginia.”



CST and CERFP teams are designed to respond to domestic emergencies filling the Guard’s role to protect the homeland. The teams can assist local and state officials by assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and helping with requests for additional support. The WVNG CBRNE Battalion is the National Guard Bureau’s lead for CBRNE training across 54 states and territories of the United States.



Next week, the CBRNE Battalion will be assisting various Emergency Medical Service providers with COVID-19 preparations, planning and safety measures.

