Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. Guard experts assist in state's public health preparations for COVID-19

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Story by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team (CST) and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) provided hands-on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) instruction today to the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital in order to help prepare the facility for potential future cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    The training was provided as part of a coordinated state-level public health preparation and response effort for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, initiated by Governor Jim Justice, and being led by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

    Staff members were trained in the use of basic and advanced PPE that will be required to safely treat potential patients with COVID-19. WVNG instructors discussed general safety precautions, such as how to “don” and “doff” PPE, and best practices staff can implement to further protect themselves and others to exposure of illness-causing germs.

    Members of the staff got hands-on experience with the prescribed PPE, and engaged in in-depth discussions on how best to utilize the various types of PPE equipment in their daily activities.

    “This training helps the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff have a better understanding of proper PPE utilization procedures which increases their ability to safely administer medical care to potential COVID-19 patients,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jerry “Chip” Floyd, 35th CST commander. “Our goal is to provide them with the tools and expertise they need to keep themselves and their patients safe.”

    Proper acceptance, isolation, and decontamination techniques were also demonstrated and practiced in order to better protect hospital staff and other patients within the facility.

    “Cabell Huntington Hospital staff were very engaged and ready to learn,” added Floyd. “Today’s training is a great example of the collaboration between local community, state and federal entities to ensure a coordinated response to any type of scenario we might face in West Virginia.”

    CST and CERFP teams are designed to respond to domestic emergencies filling the Guard’s role to protect the homeland. The teams can assist local and state officials by assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and helping with requests for additional support. The WVNG CBRNE Battalion is the National Guard Bureau’s lead for CBRNE training across 54 states and territories of the United States.

    Next week, the CBRNE Battalion will be assisting various Emergency Medical Service providers with COVID-19 preparations, planning and safety measures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:21
    Story ID: 365008
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard experts assist in state's public health preparations for COVID-19, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    public health
    CST
    west virginia
    CERFP
    WVNG
    35th CST
    35th CERFP
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT