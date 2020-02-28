USAREC CG presents six Army Recruiter Rings to 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion personnel

Courtesy Photo | Six U.S. Army medical recruiters assigned to the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion were...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Six U.S. Army medical recruiters assigned to the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion were presented Army Recruiter Rings by Maj. Gen. Frank M. Muth, commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, at the 5th MRB headquarters, San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 24. (U.S. Army photo by Otis Touissaint) see less | View Image Page

Six U.S. Army medical recruiters assigned to the 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion were presented Army Recruiter Rings by Maj. Gen. Frank M. Muth, commanding general, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, at the 5th MRB headquarters Feb. 24.



The Army Recruiting Ring is the second highest achievement awarded for recruiting excellence, and the following service members received this coveted honor during a recognition ceremony:



Sgt. 1st Class Colby G. Anderson, medical recruiter, Dallas Medical Recruiting Station



Sgt. 1st Class Eric B. Butler, medical recruiter, Dallas Medical Recruiting Station

Maj. Nicole Dallocchio, operations officer S-3, 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion



Sgt. 1st Class Irvin Martinez-Lopez, station commander, San Antonio Medical Recruiting Station



Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Merino, medical recruiter, Houston Medical Recruiting Station



Sgt. 1st Class Shaun S. Phillips, medical recruiter, San Antonio Medical Recruiting Station.



When an Army recruiter earns the Army Recruiter Ring, he or she is forever marked as one of the finest members of the Army's recruiting team.



The ring, designed by Leonard Trzeciak, a former recruiting command employee, is custom-made of yellow gold inset with a green stone to symbolize the Army. Around the stone is cast, "U.S. Army – 1775." The Liberty Bell, surrounded by 13 stars, is molded into the right side of the ring while the left side is embellished with a representation of the Army Recruiting Badge. Laurel leaves surround the ring and enhance the design.



"These rings mean a lot," Muth explained. "This is one of probably 45 initiatives that we started together as a team to say, 'if we're going to change the culture in recruiting, if we're going to change how we operate and how we set a tone and texture where people want to join our organization, it's got to start with recognition.' It took us a year and a half to get this approved, but it is worth it."



The 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion is one of five battalions assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to recruit highly qualified and motivated health care professionals and chaplains to enable the health and spiritual readiness of the Army.