Texas Military Department Conducts Force Protection Exercise

CAMP MABRY, Texas-Today’s military operating environment is complex and requires military organizations to be agile in their response to a wide array of threats. While many might think the only threats experienced by members of the armed services are on the battlefield, or overseas, this could not be further from the reality. Military installations and personnel within the United States are just as vulnerable to attack as show by the recent tragedies at Naval Air Station Pensacola and Fort Hood.



To counter these potential attacks the Texas Military Department conducted the annual force protection exercise at its headquarters at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, February 19, 2020.



Emphasizing the importance of this exercise, Maj. Aimee Tibbetts,

Garrison Commander, Camp Mabry stated that “every year we seek to improve, and that’s really the focus of this exercise.”



The exercise allowed uniformed personnel and civilian employees assigned to Camp Mabry to practice first-hand what protocols must be employed in the event of a crisis affecting the installation.



During the exercise, crisis actors simulated an active shooter situation which occurred as a result of a confrontation between a disgruntled employee and their supervisor. The employee shot and killed the supervisor, and then proceeded to engage in a shooting rampage until he was subdued by responding authorities. Numerous simulated deaths and injuries were also included in the scenario.



“We definitely rely on our first responders because Camp Mabry is so unique and historical, having community partners familiar with the base is essential,” said Tibbets.



Mr. James W. Smith, a Camp Mabry security guard with over 35 years of industry experience, also emphasized the unique nature of Camp Mabry: “There are a lot of components of Camp Mabry as an installation, such as the fact that we are open to all visitors, and that concealed carry is permitted on post, that present security challenges.”



Smith added that exercises such as this allow the security forces to prepare and properly respond to a variety of security crises.



After the start of the exercise, numerous components of TMD’s total force protection protocols were implemented. Accountability for the locations of personnel within every building on the installation was evaluated. The exercise was not able to conclude until 100 percent of personnel on Camp Mabry were accounted for. Utilizing measures such as these ensures that in the event of a real active shooter event, all personnel are aware of the proper procedures.



Tibbetts reminded the participants of the event that personnel they “can never know what is going to happen, so we want everyone to be prepared” for a variety of real-world crisis scenarios.



After the initial report of shots fired, force protection protocols were immediately activated to place the installation in lockdown. Entrances to both the installation and individual buildings were sealed to prevent the assailant from fleeing or attacking further.



Camp Mabry’s security force served as the first responders to the crisis event, securing the impacted area on post and ensuring that the situation was contained. Since these forces represent TMD’s first line of defense against threats, it is critical that they maintain training that is relevant to today’s climate. Exercises such as this allow security forces to maintain ready readiness in the face of violence.



Local partners then arrived on scene. Austin Police cleared installation buildings for threats, evaluated the crisis landscape, and ultimately neutralized the threat. Meanwhile, Travis County Fire and Rescue, and Austin-Travis County EMS responders tended to casualties.



Smith said that protecting the force and the community is a team effort.

Smith added that “strong partnerships between the National Guard and other state and federal agencies ensures that our force and communities are secure and safe.”



The participation of external local and state agencies permit for the sharing of best practices and other key information to ensure the most agile and rapid response to a potential force protection threat.

Highlighting the important need for interagency collaboration, Tibbetts said that because Camp Mabry is “such a unique and historic installation with unique buildings it is crucial that our partners train and experience how our base is laid out.”



“It is of the utmost importance to TMD that our service members, civilians and community partners know we are exposing them to the most realistic training specific to the current threat climate,” said Tibbets.

According to her, the force protection exercise brings a unique group of people together to achieve a common goal in ensuring safety and security.



Smith said that improving our ability to secure our own force and installations allows TMD to more effectively serve the people of Texas, and allows for more efficient partnerships with state agencies.



“TMD service members, civilians and community members are its greatest asset. As such, perfecting force protection protocols ensures that in the event of a real active shooter event, all personnel are aware of the proper procedures and casualties can be minimized,” said Tibbets.

When asked about her assessment of the outcome of the force protection exercise, Tibbetts said she was satisfied and considered the event a success. She emphasized that new lessons are always learned each year as threats evolve.



“The bottom line is, we are much more prepared after the exercise today,” Tibbetts said.

