Rough terrain Soldiers prepare for water operations

Photo By Spc. Nicholle Salvatierra | A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to the 57th Engineer Company (Sapper), steps onto a diving block during combat water survival training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020. Soldiers trained to tread water while wearing an Army combat uniform and boots to build confidence for future helocast training. This training enhances the Army's capabilities to conduct operations in various environments and achieve military objectives. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nicholle Salvatierra)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade conducted combat water survival training in preparation for a helocast exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 10, 2020.



The 57th Engineer Company (Sapper), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne) specializes in rough terrain airborne operations by jumping into rocky, mountainous, or woodland environments. This CWST exercise strengthens the capabilities of these Soldiers by training to operate efficiently in the water.



“This shows that we’re able to operate and continue any kind of mission that comes to us,” said Sgt. Francisco Campos, a CWST instructor assigned to the 57th Engineer Company (Sapper). “We want Soldiers to be confident in the water, even if they’re not a particularly strong swimmer to begin with.”



The training was a prerequisite to participate in the helocast training, where the Soldiers will jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk or CH-47 Chinook helicopter hovering 20-feet from the air into water. Soldiers practiced swimming in uniform in preparation for the rough water



“The purpose of this training is to build confidence,” said Staff Sgt. Bryan Smith, a CWST instructor assigned to the 57th Engineer Company (Sapper). “Even when they still have that fear during the helocast, they should be able to reflect back to this.”



Soldiers initiated the training by submerging into water and swimming laps for 10-minutes. Pfc. Noah Benson, a combat engineer assigned to the 57th Combat Engineer Company (Sapper), had trouble during the initial swim.



“I thought it was pretty rough, so for people that don’t have that background - it’s definitely a workout,” said Benson.



Once the Soldiers adapted to the weight of being submerged in an Army combat uniform and boots, they then lined up to jump into the water while blindfolded with a fleece-cap and holding a 10-pound plate to simulate a weapon.



“Wearing the cap gives you that fill of not feeling exactly where you’re at,” said Wright.



Once in the water Soldiers practiced treading water while encouraging one another as they fought the fatigue of staying afloat.



“People may fear the water,” said Benson. “If you can keep them motivated and composed, then it will definitely go a long way.”



Some Soldiers had no swimming experience prior to the training were able to add another drop-zone aside from their rough terrain capabilities.



“Everyone was having a good time learning, it was stressful at first for some, but they ended up enjoying it,” said Campos.



Training is a stepping-stone for additional exercises. These include one-rope-bridge operations, when Soldiers cross bodies of water using a static rope, or small watercraft operations, such as using Zodiac boats to cross bodies of water.



“This type of training is definitely helpful to the Army as a whole,” said Wright. “Now we have Soldiers that are confident not only on land or in the air, but also on the water as well.”