DFMWR’s Michael Napsey awarded Fort McCoy's Garrison Employee of the Month for February 2020

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim presents Michael Napsey with the Directorate of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim presents Michael Napsey with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation with a certificate and a commander’s coin March 5, 2020, as part of Napsey being awarded the Fort McCoy, Wis., Garrison Civilian Employee of the Month for February 2020. Napsey serves as the general manager for McCoy’s Community Center with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Napsey manages operations for many areas. McCoy’s has sports-themed bars, the McCoy’s Snack Bar, bowling center, banquet rooms, catering service, an outdoor courtyard, leisure travel, rec accommodations, the Auto Skills Center, car wash, plus other recreational activities. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Michael S. Napsey with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) was awarded the Fort McCoy Garrison Civilian Employee of the Month for February 2020 during a presentation March 5 at the garrison commander staff meeting at the installation.



Napsey serves as the general manager for McCoy’s Community Center and was nominated for the award by DFMWR Director Patric McGuane.



“Michael did an outstanding job as a contracting officer representative for the Pine View Cabins project,” said DFMWR Management Support Services Chief Mark Siple, who represented DFMWR at the presentation. “It was a very difficult project with unexpected challenges, and he stayed on top of those issues diligently. Due to Mike’s attention to detail and consistent communication with the contractor, these cabins will finally be available for use this spring.”



In his position at McCoy’s, Napsey manages operations for many areas. McCoy’s has sports-themed bars, the McCoy’s Snack Bar, bowling center, banquet rooms, catering service, an outdoor courtyard, leisure travel, rec accommodations, the Auto Skills Center, car wash, plus other recreational activities.



“It is an honor to be selected as the civilian of the month for Fort McCoy,” Napsey said. “I’m proud to represent DFMWR every day.”



Napsey received a commander’s coin of excellence from Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and a framed appreciation certificate from DFMWR for excellence in his service to the directorate.



“This is fantastic. Thanks for everything you do,” Kim said to Napsey during the presentation.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”