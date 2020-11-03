AMCOM Logistics Center executive director selected as AMCOM deputy

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The executive director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Logistics Center (ALC) has been selected as the command’s new deputy to the commanding general.



Don Nitti, who has a long history as a leader in AMCOM, will assume his new position March 15.



“Nitti was selected from amongst a very strong list of candidates to be the next AMCOM DCG,” Maj. Gen Todd Royar, AMCOM commanding general, said in a Feb. 28 announcement to the workforce.



Nitti served as the acting executive director of ALC from July 2018 to February 2019. He was appointed as a member of the Senior Executive Service and named the executive director of ALC in February 2019.



“I’m honored to have been chosen to serve in this critical position and to be able to continue to provide the Army with responsive aviation and missile materiel readiness,” said Nitti, who has held many positions within the organization throughout his career, both as an active-duty officer and as a federal civilian. “Regardless of the role we serve in, it’s all about optimizing Warfighter capabilities, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep doing that as a member of the AMCOM team.”



Nitti, a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, has more than 30 years of leadership and logistical experience supporting the U.S. Army at the tactical, operational and strategic levels.



During his career, Nitti has held a wide variety of positions to include: director of AMCOM’s Field Support Directorate; AMCOM chief of staff; director of AMCOM’s Aviation Field Maintenance Directorate; and chief of the Sustainment Operations Division, Department of the Army Logistics (G-4). During his military career, Nitti commanded four aviation maintenance units, including an aviation support battalion, two aviation intermediate maintenance companies and an aviation unit maintenance company. His operational deployments include Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti, Operation Joint Endeavor in the Balkans, and two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Nitti earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia; and a Master of Science degree in Military Operational Arts and Science from Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. He is Defense Acquisition University Level III trained and certified in program management. He is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College, the U.S. Army Rotary Wing Aviator Course, Aviation Maintenance Officer Course, and Maintenance Test Pilot Course.



Royar’s announcement also recognized the recent service of Dr. Myra Gray, executive director of AMCOM’s U. S. Army Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Activity (USATA), who filled the deputy to the commanding general position following William Marriott’s retirement in December.

