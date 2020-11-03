Miles Seizes BJOQ / Advancement Honors

The past few days have been particularly good to Yeoman 2nd Class Petty Officer Jonathan Miles. Capt. Matthew Rick, Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSCHR) commanding officer named Miles the Blue Jacket of the Quarter (BJOQ) and the next week he promoted Miles through the meritorious advancement program.



Miles was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Virginia Beach, Va. by his Grandparents Ivory & Barbara Gordon. For close to a year, Miles has been working for TSCHR, NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex, Administrative Directorate.



As an administrative clerk, Miles’ motivated attitude and confidence assisted in the preparation of 250 pieces of correspondence, 30 awards, more than 150 evaluations, and fitness reports for TSCHR staff and students. As mail orderly, he ensured over 200 pieces of mail and packages were handled and distributed in accordance with Navy policy. Additionally, he trained two students awaiting instruction on the basics of being a yeoman prior to them reporting to yeoman school.



Miles has been in the Navy for nine years and plans on staying Navy. “This is my first time being named BJOQ, I believe I was selected because my command pushed me to do better and strive each day. Initially, I followed behind and then began to lead from the front,” said Miles.



Being BJOQ means being a shining example of a 21st century Sailor. It means embodying the Navy core values - honor, courage and commitment.

