Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Used deployment uniforms sorted to free-up space and increase OPSEC prevention

    Toss it

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes | Volunteers from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing help sort clothing items for...... read more read more

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.06.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    With thousands of pounds of used uniform items in large CONEX boxes, these will not just get rid of themselves.

    "The 'Combat Attic' was filled to the top,"" said Staff Sgt. Samantha Cubillan, 386th EFSS marketing director. ""We are basically trying to take it all out and start the DRMO (Defense Reutilization Marketing Office) process."

    The disposal process is handled by the Defense Logistics Agency, which manages a disposition service for military installations. The responsibility of making sure the items to meet the disposal regulations rely on the service component or installation.

    "We went through big Conex boxes of items that we are going to scrap, DRMO or send to the Airman's Attic," said Staff Sgt. Benjamin Moran, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman. "Overall it is easily over 800 [boxes], if you're including the boot boxes, may be over 1200."

    To help out with the number of items that needed to be separated and tagged, volunteers went through years of uniform bin donations to find out which were serviceable and what was meant for destruction.

    "We didn't have enough manpower [within the squadron], so we asked for volunteers to help out and sort to get it out of the way,"" said Cubillan.

    The volunteers had to sort through other military services and coalition items as well. A task that was a tall order, but not for this team.

    The Airmen solicited help from around the installation that helped move the boxes with forklifts, flatbeds, and other transportation devices.

    "I think that this is great; this is what I've been doing since I've been here with my shop and other shops with base upkeep, which is important," said Moran. "You can tuck everything into a corner for a while, but eventually it is going to be a problem. So coming out here and helping clean-up is for the long run.”

    Cubillan expressed that she appreciated the support from all the volunteers to make the future better for the installation. This project ensured the collection bins stay low, along with helping Airmen find serviceable items save money not only for themselves but for the Air Force as well.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 07:58
    Story ID: 364954
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Used deployment uniforms sorted to free-up space and increase OPSEC prevention, by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    uniforms
    volunteers
    CES
    DRMO
    OPSEC
    Airman
    Conex
    helping hands
    386 ECES
    FSS
    base support
    PERSEC
    386 th EFSS
    Clothing bin

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT