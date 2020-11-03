DG FFSC Officer: It’s ok to ask for help Professionals fight mental health care stigma

The mental health of Sailors is critically important to the U.S. Navy’s mission. When Sailors struggle with mental health issues, their job performance and morale drop. There are resources available for service members facing mental health issues; however, many suffer in silence because they are afraid of the stigma revolving around treatment. Some Sailors may be hesitant to ask for help because they fear that seeking mental health treatment will affect their evaluations, advancement, opportunities at work, and may even lead to them being separated from the Navy.

The stigma that surrounds mental health treatment can be dangerous. When Sailors don’t get the help they need, they could feel so hopeless that they may even consider suicide. In 2018, 79 Sailors died by suicide. Every single life which ends by suicide is too many.

The reality is that Sailors can receive treatment for mental health issues in a private and safe environment. Clinical social workers are trained professionals who provide this service whether it is self-referred or a medical referral. Much like a psychologist, the clinical social worker can be involved in therapy and make clinical evaluations of a service member’s mental health and can even diagnose mental illnesses.

Clinical social workers are part of the greater social worker community, which celebrate National Professional Social Worker Month in March. It was first organized in 1963 by the National Association of Social Workers and was formalized in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan.

The clinical social worker on Diego Garcia is Lt. Melissa Ayala, who is Diego Garcia’s Fleet and Family Support Officer.

“It’s okay to get mental health care if you need it,” said Ayala about asking for help. “Your job will still be there. If you ignore this [mental health], everything else will suffer.”

Although, Ayala provides confidential counseling and therapy, she is a mandated reporter and will break confidentiality when it comes to suicidal or homicidal ideations, abuse, child endangerment, or if something will have a significant impact on the command’s mission. Breaking confidentiality is not a punishment. It is just a way for a service member to receive additional help if they need it.

In addition to therapy and counseling, Ayala can also be an advocate for Sailors and refer them for medical treatment.

That treatment is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which requires the protection and confidential handling of protected health information. Mental health and substance abuse treatment is included in this.

According to Health.mil, because of HIPAA, covered entities are not permitted to notify a service member’s chain of command if they receive mental health or substance abuse treatment, unless there is a significant chance of harm to self, others, or the mission.

According to Military Medicine, 97 percent of military members who sought mental health treatment did not face negative career impacts.

Although Ayala is a mandatory reporter, Sailors can go to the command chaplain for 100 percent confidentially. Though they’re not mental health professionals, they are willing to listen to Sailors and offer good advice. If the Sailor is in agreement, the chaplain can help them to get in touch with other resources. Chaplains are a resource regardless of the faith of the Sailor asking for help. They can provide counseling with dignity, respect, and compassion. They also have 100 percent confidentiality. They cannot be compelled by the command, medical, or anyone else to disclose information which was discussed in confidence. Chaplains are not bound by Department of Defense mandatory reporting requirements.

By extension, religious program specialists also have confidentiality. In addition to providing Sailors with a safe place to talk without fear or judgement, they can also serve as an advocate to help Sailors get the support they need and help them to overcome challenges.

Here on Diego Garcia, the chaplain is Lt. Cmdr. Diane Hampton. She’s available as a resource to all service members on the island, and they don’t need to worry about her telling anyone that they spoke to her.

“I’m here for people who might want to talk about hard things,” said Hampton. “I’ll listen and be honest. People can come and filter their issues through me.”

Another resource Sailors have is Fleet and Family Support Center. FFSCs offer confidential counseling by licensed clinicians. These services are free of charge, and the command is not notified that a Sailor is receiving these services.

Service members can also access anonymous support from the Military Crisis Line. They can speak on the phone or text for help from a nonjudgmental source. This resource is 100 percent confidential and is available 24/7. In addition to being available to active duty service members, it is also available for National Guard and Reserve, veterans, and family and friends.

The stigma surrounding mental health care can be broken.

“Mental health treatment should be talked about more,” Ayala said. “A lot of people don’t understand it. People who are getting mental health care shouldn’t be treated differently or pushed aside.”

Keeping Sailors mentally healthy is core to the mission in Diego Garcia. Sailors should not let fear stop them from asking for help.

“The Navy really cares about and wants to support their Sailors,” said Hampton.

There are resources and people who care. No one should have to deal with mental health issues alone. Having mental health issues is not a character flaw, and it can be treated.

