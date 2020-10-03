Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety rescue 4 divers off Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services rescued four divers a half mile off Hanauma Bay, Oahu, Tuesday.



“We often work closely with the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services in cases such as this,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Gebhart, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Each organization has its own assets and capabilities, complementing each other, and allowing us to use the right tools for the job.”



A Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Jet Ski operator recovered the divers and returned them to their vessel while a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew provided aerial assistance. There were no reports of injury.



At 9 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan reporting four divers were separated from their recreational dive vessel and were calling for assistance.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) Notice to mariners and diverted the Dolphin helicopter crew from nearby training. They also contacted the Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services who deployed an engine company and Jet Ski operator in response.



Once on-scene, the Dolphin aircrew located the divers and vectored in the Jet Ski operator who successfully recovered them.



The weather on scene was winds of 14 mph and seas up to a foot.

