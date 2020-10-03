CYBER SNAPSHOT: Valerie Baumer

Courtesy Photo | Valerie Baumer is an All-Source Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army Network...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Valerie Baumer is an All-Source Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Baumer was named the NETCOM Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for 2019 on Feb. 20, 2020. Baumer also received the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal and the Department of the Army Civilian Commendation Medal for her achievements. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: New Bern, North Carolina

Job title/duty position: All-Source Intelligence Analyst (GG-1032)

Organization: U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), Fort Huachuca, Ariz.



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Has earned a master’s degree in Security Management (Magna Cum Laude) and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology (with a minor in Criminology)

-- Has been honored by NETCOM as Most Valuable Player (MVP) for 2019, MVP of the Quarter for 4th Quarter 2019, and Department of the Army Civilian Employee of the Month for March 2018

-- Awarded Army Civilian Service Achievement Medals in 2019 and 2020, and the Army Civilian Commendation Medal in 2020

-- Developed a vulnerability/threat matrix that greatly streamlines risk response coordination and course of action development, that has been adopted for future Department of the Army-level assessments

-- Researched, identified, staffed and established NETCOM’s first Critical Communications Facilities List



ON WHAT SHE LIKES AOUT BEING PART OF THE NETCOM TEAM:

“The strategic-level influence this command has across the globe, enabling C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence), has allowed me to build key relationships at all echelons, across branches, and throughout the DoD (Department of Defense).”



ON WHAT UNIQUE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES A CAREER WITH NETCOM OFFERS:

“Given the rapid pace of technology advancement, all directorates within NETCOM must stay current on capabilities and future capabilities. This situational awareness will help us build a better network for our end users (specifically warfighters) and help protect us from adversarial activity. All warfighting domains are recognizing the dependency they have on communications to accomplish their missions. We really are a critical part of winning wars and ensuring success of mission.”



ON WHAT SHE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING FOLLOWING HER CAREER PATH IN NETCOM:

“I had a unique journey within NETCOM. I started out in G3 (Operations) in the Protection Cell. This allowed me to understand the operational side of the house, which benefited me greatly when I transitioned into the G2 Intelligence Division. I would recommend to all career paths – know your role, know what other directorates and divisions offer, and never stop learning about NETCOM’s role in real-world operations.”



ON A CAREER WITH NETCOM OFFER THAT OTHER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“In terms of Intelligence career paths within NETCOM, Intelligence Specialists will learn how cyber, as a warfighting domain, enables the other warfighting functions and crosses all the other domains. This knowledge should be incorporated into the basic levels of intelligence analyst training.”



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) plans, engineers, installs, integrates, protects, and operates Army Cyberspace, enabling Mission Command through all phases of Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational operations. Learn more at netcom.army.mil



The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) plans, engineers, installs, integrates, protects, and operates Army Cyberspace, enabling Mission Command through all phases of Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, and Multinational operations.