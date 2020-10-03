2020 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Bobby T. Kim, Financial Readiness Program manager and Army Emergency Relief (AER)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Bobby T. Kim, Financial Readiness Program manager and Army Emergency Relief (AER) officer with Fort McCoy Army Community Service, talks with community members during the installation 2020 AER Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended. The 2020 AER campaign goes from March 1 to May 15, 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Bobby T. Kim, Financial Readiness Program manager and Army Emergency Relief (AER) officer with Fort McCoy Army Community Service, talked with community members March 3, 2020, during the installation 2020 AER Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of people attended.



AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. Contributions to AER help active-duty Soldiers (single and married) and their families, retirees and their family members, and surviving spouses or orphans of Soldiers who died while on active duty or after they retired.



“The annual AER Campaign is an opportunity to tell everyone about the programs provided by AER,” Kim said. “Every donation helps.”



According to AER Headquarters, AER provides millions of dollars of assistance to tens of thousands of people every year. This includes millions for scholarships to spouses and children of Soldiers. Out of every dollar donated, 90 cents goes to help Soldiers and their families.



The 2020 AER campaign goes from March 1 to May 15, 2020.



