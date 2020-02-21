NMRTC-CC PI Fair highlights improvement initiatives

Sailors and staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi and its units in Kingsville and Fort Worth participated in the clinic’s third Performance Improvement Fair Feb. 21.



The PI Fair highlights initiatives aimed at improving the quality, education and safety of healthcare for all patients.



At the fair, participants were asked to design a display board highlighting the initiatives their department is taking to improve clinic care practices. Each board outlined specific risks relating to patient care and steps that staff use to mitigate those risks.



“The PI Fair provides the opportunity for all staff to see what other departments throughout the clinic are doing to improve processes within the command,” said Jeannine Hardwick, Performance Improvement and Patient Safety Coordinator for NMRTC-Corpus Christi.



Departments from throughout NMRTC Corpus Christi, as well as the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Units in Kingsville and Fort Worth were represented at the fair.



Presentations were judged in in three categories; Departmental Performance Improvement, Lean Six Sigma and People’s Choice. NMRTC Corpus Christi leadership selected first and second place winners in the Departmental PI and Lean Six Sigma categories, while the People’s Choice winner was chosen by the staff who attended the fair.



NMRTC Corpus Christi’s Pharmacy department walked away with both the 1st place and People’s Choice award for their “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” Allergy documentation initiative. NMRTU Kingsville grabbed 2nd place for their Immunization Improvement Project.



One of the goals of the PI fair is to encourage clinic staff at all levels to continually be mindful of ways to improve patient care by making processes safer, more efficient or more cost effective.



“As the performance improvement coordinator, I get an extra degree of satisfaction when the deckplate staff are the ones putting the initiative together,” Hardwick said. “It’s good to see our Sailors and staff learning, at that level, how performance improvement is going to be important to them, not only in health care delivery, but in every job they do.“

