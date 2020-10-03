LaDRs Receive Update with Reserve Career Pathways, Now Total Force Tool

Courtesy Photo | 200305-N-N0443-1003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 5, 2020) A snapshot of the boatswain’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200305-N-N0443-1003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 5, 2020) A snapshot of the boatswain’s mate rating Learning and Development Roadmap (LaDR) on the Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) app shows an example of where to find the latest LaDrs for every rating. Active-duty and now Reserve Sailors have a comprehensive source for information such as current and future recommendations for assignment; Navy Enlisted Classifications; and training and education, including rate training, Professional Military Education, advanced education, and professional credentialing through certifications, licensure and apprenticeships. LaDRs are accessible through MyNavy Portal at https://my.navy.mil; the Navy COOL website at https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn; and the Navy COOL app, available through the Navy App Locker in the Navy Advancement category at https://www.applocker.navy.mil. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Active-duty and Reserve Sailors now have a comprehensive source for career information with the latest revision of Learning and Development Roadmaps (LaDR) through a Total Force approach.



Up to now, primarily active-duty Sailors used LaDRs to navigate their careers from day one through master chief, with their specific rating LaDR document outlining training and education milestones at each pay grade. All Sailors can find information such as current and future recommendations for assignment, Navy Enlisted Classifications, and training and education, including rate training, Professional Military Education, advanced education, and professional credentialing for certifications, licensure, and apprenticeships.



Updated annually, the LaDR is a career pathway for enlisted to succeed throughout their career continuum.



“Working with Force Master Chief Chris Kotz from the Navy Reserve Force, we brought in the right Reserve subject matter experts to meticulously comb through each rating’s LaDR,” said Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Force Master Chief Karim Cole. “As the MyNavy HR Force Development team continuously works at providing unparalleled service to the fleet and our Sailors, updating the LaDRs made sense to ensure all of our Sailors are equipped with the knowledge and tools to help them be successful.”



Leaders can also track, encourage, and guide career development of their Sailors by using the LaDRs.



“Careers in the Navy can be complex and demanding,” said Kotz. “We want our Total Force of both Active and Reserve components to have the information at their fingertips to know what training they should have, when they need it, and are aware of all the educational opportunities available to them.”



LaDRs are accessible at two online resources and through a mobile app.

On the MyNavy Portal website at https://my.navy.mil, go to “Career & Life Events” in the top menu, select “Career Planning,” and then in the left-hand menu click on “LaDR.” Sailors can now access MyNavy Portal CAC-free through mobile devices after logging into MyNavy Portal using their CAC to complete their CAC-free setup.



Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) also hosts the LaDRs on the Navy COOL website at https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn and the Navy COOL app (Android/iOS), which can be found and downloaded through the Navy App Locker in the Navy Advancement category at https://www.applocker.navy.mil.



Information about understanding LaDRs and where to find them on the Navy COOL website is at https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn/resources_and_links/understanding_your_ladr.htm.



Bookmarks within each LaDR file also allow Sailors to select the paygrade and section they want to view or print. All a Sailor needs to do is download the LaDR, open it using Adobe Reader, select the bookmark tab on the left-hand side, and click on the desired area to view.



Supervisors can use the bookmark feature to best target a Sailor’s career development board by selecting only key focus areas.



“As we develop our force, we want to empower our Sailors by making resources accessible and transparent, so they can focus on continuous self-improvement as part of their professional development throughout their careers,” said Kotz.



MyNavy Portal is a robust source of information that is one way MyNavy HR is continuing to deliver Human Resources (HR) – personnel, pay and training services to Sailors and their families with increasing speed, accuracy, quality and transparency.



Navy COOL is part of the NETC Force Development team that recruits civilians and through world-class training, transforms them into combat-ready warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the Navy, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.



For more on NETC, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/. For MyNavy HR, follow https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR/ to stay up-to-date on how MyNavy HR Transformation is changing how HR services are offered throughout a Sailor’s entire “Hire-to-Retire” lifecycle and improving fleet combat readiness.